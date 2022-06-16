© 2022 KGOU
Education

Oklahoma City teenagers ask policymakers not to 'downplay' their experiences

KGOU | By Robby Korth,
StateImpact OklahomaKateleigh Mills
Published June 16, 2022 at 8:51 AM CDT
Robby Korth
StateImpact Oklahoma
Aspen Harrod (left) and Ahmari Sango

Ahmari Sango and Aspen Harrod want to be heard.

Too often, the pair of Northwest Oklahoma City teens told StateImpact, voices like theirs are simply ignored by decision makers.

In their conversation with StateImpact’s Robby Korth on the cusp of high school graduation, they say there are some encouraging strides being made in representation, specifically the election of Rep. Mauree Turner in 2020. But there’s still more work to be done. And young people like them are happy to take up that mantle.

This story was produced by OPMX's Kateleigh Mills.

StateImpact Oklahoma is a partnership of Oklahoma’s public radio stations which relies on contributions from readers and listeners to fulfill its mission of public service to Oklahoma and beyond. Donate online.

