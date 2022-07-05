In-state tuition and fees slated to remain mostly flat for Oklahoma college students

Oklahoma’s Regents for Higher Education will meet Wednesday to approve tuition and fee rates for the state’s colleges and universities.

Under the proposed budget, tuition and fees will remain mostly flat - increasing 1.8 percent for in-state students and 1.6 percent for out-of-staters. The actual dollar amount increase, though, is larger for out-of-state versus in-state students because out-of-state students already pay higher tuition and fees.

This is the final step for a budget process leading into the 2022-23 school year. Colleges got an increase from the legislature worth $60 million, but overall Oklahoma lawmakers still fund higher education at a lower rate than they did prior to 2016. That means tuition and fee revenues are used to bridge the gap in many college budgets. State appropriations only cover approximately 25% of operating costs for colleges and universities.

Nine institutions are slated to keep tuition flat for in-state students:

University of Oklahoma

Oklahoma State University

Northwestern Oklahoma State University

Connors State College

Eastern Oklahoma State College

Murray State College,

Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College

Oklahoma City Community College

Redlands Community College

