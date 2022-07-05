© 2022 KGOU
Education

In-state tuition and fees slated to remain mostly flat for Oklahoma college students

KGOU | By Robby Korth,
StateImpact Oklahoma
Published July 5, 2022 at 3:27 PM CDT
OU_Summer
Nyk Daniels
/
KGOU

Oklahoma’s Regents for Higher Education will meet Wednesday to approve tuition and fee rates for the state’s colleges and universities.

Under the proposed budget, tuition and fees will remain mostly flat - increasing 1.8 percent for in-state students and 1.6 percent for out-of-staters. The actual dollar amount increase, though, is larger for out-of-state versus in-state students because out-of-state students already pay higher tuition and fees.

This is the final step for a budget process leading into the 2022-23 school year. Colleges got an increase from the legislature worth $60 million, but overall Oklahoma lawmakers still fund higher education at a lower rate than they did prior to 2016. That means tuition and fee revenues are used to bridge the gap in many college budgets. State appropriations only cover approximately 25% of operating costs for colleges and universities.

Nine institutions are slated to keep tuition flat for in-state students:

  • University of Oklahoma 
  • Oklahoma State University
  • Northwestern Oklahoma State University
  • Connors State College
  • Eastern Oklahoma State College
  • Murray State College, 
  • Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College
  • Oklahoma City Community College
  • Redlands Community College

StateImpact Oklahoma is a partnership of Oklahoma’s public radio stations which relies on contributions from readers and listeners to fulfill its mission of public service to Oklahoma and beyond. Donate online.

Robby Korth
Robby Korth grew up in Ardmore, Oklahoma and Fayetteville, Arkansas, and graduated from the University of Nebraska with a journalism degree.
StateImpact Oklahoma
StateImpact Oklahoma reports on education, health, justice, and the intersection of government and everyday Oklahomans. It's a reporting project and collaboration of KGOU, KOSU, KWGS and KCCU, with broadcasts heard on NPR Member stations.
