Education

Langston University wipes out outstanding student charges, again

Published March 27, 2023
Langston University's campus in Langston, Okla.

Oklahoma's only historically Black college announced it is cancelling all outstanding charges its students incurred over the last three semesters.

Langston University will use almost $4.6 million of federal funds to cancel out outstanding balances its students incurred during the pandemic.

The move is similar to one by the university in August 2021 to reduce the cost burden for students at the school.

In a letter to students announcing the move, President Kent Smith says he’s proud of the work students have put in despite the coronavirus and other challenges. He writes using an influx of higher education relief dollars to ease financial burdens, seemed like the right thing to do.

"Throughout the pandemic, our institution has sought ways to lessen the burden and remove barriers to degree completion for our students," Smith wrote in his letter to campus.

For more information and to see how to apply, students and their families should visit Langston's website.

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.

Education student loansLangston UniversityCOVID-19higher education
