Education

University of Oklahoma is raising tuition for the third consecutive year

KGOU | By Beth Wallis,
StateImpact Oklahoma
Published June 15, 2023 at 3:22 AM CDT
Nyk Daniels
/
KGOU

The University of Oklahoma is raising tuition for the third year in a row, and other state universities are following. The 3% tuition hike was approved at Wednesday’s Board of Regents meeting.

OU attributes the hike to increased costs and employee raises amid a rapidly inflating economy.

So what does that mean for Sooner students? If you’re an Oklahoman attending OU next year, you can expect to pay about $5 more per credit hour. If you’re coming from outside of Oklahoma, expect to shell out nearly $22 more per credit hour. Different rates apply for Law and Health Sciences Center students.

Rogers State University will also see a 2% tuition bump for in-state students and 1% for out-of-state.

Cameron University is raising its tuition as well, by nearly 3%, but it’s eliminating fees to balance out the costs to students.

Also at the meeting, OU President Joe Harroz was approved for a $100,000 bonus.

The regents took up their business at the PostOak Lodge near Tulsa, instead of one of its usual on-campus locations for public meetings. That’s drawn criticism, pointing out the vote to raise tuition rates happened at a retreat getaway that normally charges around $2,000 a day. A records request has been filed for the costs of the meeting.

StateImpact Oklahoma is a partnership of Oklahoma’s public radio stations which relies on contributions from readers and listeners to fulfill its mission of public service to Oklahoma and beyond. Donate online.

Beth Wallis
Beth reports on education topics for StateImpact Oklahoma.
StateImpact Oklahoma
StateImpact Oklahoma reports on education, health, environment, and the intersection of government and everyday Oklahomans. It's a reporting project and collaboration of KGOU, KOSU, KWGS and KCCU, with broadcasts heard on NPR Member stations.
