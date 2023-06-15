University of Oklahoma is raising tuition for the third consecutive year

The University of Oklahoma is raising tuition for the third year in a row, and other state universities are following. The 3% tuition hike was approved at Wednesday’s Board of Regents meeting.

OU attributes the hike to increased costs and employee raises amid a rapidly inflating economy.

So what does that mean for Sooner students? If you’re an Oklahoman attending OU next year, you can expect to pay about $5 more per credit hour. If you’re coming from outside of Oklahoma, expect to shell out nearly $22 more per credit hour. Different rates apply for Law and Health Sciences Center students.

Rogers State University will also see a 2% tuition bump for in-state students and 1% for out-of-state.

Cameron University is raising its tuition as well, by nearly 3%, but it’s eliminating fees to balance out the costs to students.

Also at the meeting, OU President Joe Harroz was approved for a $100,000 bonus.

The regents took up their business at the PostOak Lodge near Tulsa, instead of one of its usual on-campus locations for public meetings. That’s drawn criticism, pointing out the vote to raise tuition rates happened at a retreat getaway that normally charges around $2,000 a day. A records request has been filed for the costs of the meeting.

