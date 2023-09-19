Former Tulsa Public Schools administrator charged with felony wire fraud conspiracy

The former Tulsa Public School’s administrator at the center of an embezzlement case that surfaced last year was charged on Monday.

Devin Fletcher, Tulsa Public School’s former Chief Learning and Talent Officer, was charged with felony wire fraud conspiracy on Monday.

The charge claims Fletcher along with an unnamed co-conspirator used fraudulent invoices for non-existent consulting services to defraud the school district of at least $600,000.

Fletcher resigned after TPS self-reported the matter in June 2022.

The embezzlement has drawn attention from state officials, including Governor Kevin Stitt, who ordered an audit of the school district, and State Superintendent Ryan Walters, who has used the case as justification for threatening the district’s accreditation level.

