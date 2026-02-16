Oklahoma superintendent, secretary respond to call for investigation into student ICE protests

Last week’s letter requested disciplinary actions for teachers who facilitated the protests, but did not provide evidence they were involved.

Fields and Hamlin said in a statement they have not found proof that any of the demonstrations at schools across the state were organized or endorsed by school districts.

The officials instructed districts to “continue to follow procedures consistent with state and federal law.” The statement said schools are legally obligated to respect students’ constitutional rights to free speech, but also that student attendance is essential and schools must maintain a safe and orderly learning environment. If students leave campus, they should receive disciplinary action.

The statement directed educators present during the demonstrations not to participate and said they will be subject to consequences if they do.

“One of the core functions of Oklahoma’s public schools is to educate the next generation of citizens,” the statement said. “Parents, guardians and community members are also encouraged to model respectful civil discourse. By working together, Oklahoma’s public schools will be places where students learn about both their freedoms and personal responsibility.”

Fourteen lawmakers penned the open letter sent Tuesday, including Senate Education Chair Adam Pugh (R-Edmond), who is running for state superintendent.

The lawmakers called the walkouts that have occurred at several school districts across the state “unexcused absences” that may violate Oklahoma’s compulsory attendance laws.

Though it does not list specific instances, the letter also said any educators found to be promoting or organizing the demonstrations may be subject to teaching certificate revocation for a “willful violation of state law,” though it is unclear whether the statute they cited would apply.

Republican and Democratic leaders responded to the letter at press conferences Thursday.

Senate Minority Leader Julia Kirt (D-Oklahoma City) said instead of trying to shut down the demonstrations, adults should be listening to the students.

“Absolutely, they are going to face consequences. They will, because they’ve left class. But that’s part of [the] protest that they’ve chosen to do, is take that risk to speak for something they think is really important,” Kirt said.

Senate Pro Tem Lonnie Paxton (R-Tuttle) said students should walk out on Saturdays instead of during the school day.

He also commented on inaccuracies in the lawmakers’ letter, which originally said certain school districts participated in demonstrations, but they did not. He took the opportunity to admonish the Freedom Caucus — a group of conservative lawmakers with members who signed the letter — for its lack of attention to detail, and pointed to a larger problem, that caucus members are allegedly not paying attention to details when filing legislation.

“When you’re calling out schools for not allowing their kids to walk out during the school day, it’s important you get that right. When you submit bills to the legislature, you submit bills that you’re trying to change state law, you better make sure the bills are right and you work through those details,” Paxton said.

“So that’s what committee chairmen are doing right now, sifting through a lot of new legislation, and part of that sifting is to make sure that the legislation was written accurately to make sure there’s not things in there where details were not looked at.”

KOSU reporter Lionel Ramos contributed to this report.