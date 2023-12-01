Yukon Public Schools to renovate home into a learning space for students with special needs

Yukon Public Schools has plans to open a transition house for students with special needs, aiming to prepare them with the necessary skills for independent living upon graduation.

The district is working to renovate a three-bedroom home along Garth Brooks Blvd. next to Yukon Middle School.

School officials say students won't live at the house, but it'll provide a safe space for them to develop essential life skills in between classes. District Superintendent Jason Simeroth says students will be taught a variety of skills—everything from mowing the lawn and washing clothes to cooking dinner.

Before YPS can start the program, the 1970s house will have to be renovated to ensure compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). Simeroth estimates at least $150,000 will be needed to make all the necessary upgrades.

The district is looking for help from local businesses to aid with the renovation process. School officials say the house needs new windows, floors and a roof, among other amenities.

Yukon Public Schools already owns the property. The district purchased the home as part of an initial plan to expand the old high school.

