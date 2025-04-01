Oklahoma Democrats file joint resolutions to reject Walters’ social studies standards

From an injection of Biblical teachings to the quiet inclusion of 2020 election denialism rhetoric, the proposed social studies standards have been the subject of controversy for months.

Sen. Carri Hicks (D-Oklahoma City), a former teacher, spoke about the modified standards at a Monday press conference announcing the joint resolutions.

“This move is not about improving education, it’s about advancing a political agenda at the expense of our students,” Hicks said. “The stakes are too high to allow for political interference to dictate what our children learn in the classroom.”

First reported by NonDoc , the standards were changed after the public comment period to include points on “discrepancies in 2020 election results.”

Democrats said the development process for the standards was infiltrated by “national partisan groups.” Walters tapped prominent conservative figures for the standards Executive Review Committee — a group that included Dennis Prager of PragerU, David Barton of the Christian Nationalist organization Wallbuilders, and Kevin Roberts, president of the Heritage Foundation.

Some State Board of Education members say the standards approval process was rushed and misleading.

At the February board meeting in which the standards were approved, newly appointed members pushed back against having to vote on the standards without enough time for review. Walters falsely told members that to make legislative deadlines, the standards needed to be approved that day.

In a statement to StateImpact, Walters denied the standard changes were made at the eleventh hour and said the new standards were included in the packet given to board members — a claim at least one board member disputes. The changes were not mentioned in the February meeting presentation given to the board by department staff.

Last week, according to The Oklahoman , two of the new members requested an item to be put on the March agenda to discuss the February meeting’s standards vote, among other requests. According to the posted agenda, those items were left off.

Ultimately, the discussion never happened. Due to concerns about a potential Open Meeting Act violation for a late agenda posting, the March meeting was cancelled.

“We’ve heard from Oklahomans from all across the state who have said that they do not approve of this process,” House Democratic Leader Cyndi Munson (D-Oklahoma City) said at the press conference. “They don’t approve of the standards. They’re most disappointed in not having any say in what’s happening in their children’s classrooms.”

The House Republican Caucus met Monday with State Superintendent Ryan Walters for a closed-door meeting to discuss the proposed social studies standards. The legislature has until May 1 to approve, disapprove or modify the standards. If it takes no action, the standards will automatically take effect.