Oklahoma House panel advances bills impacting virtual school days, tutoring programs

Senate bills limiting virtual school days and expanding school tutoring are a crucial step closer to becoming law after passing the first House committee stage on Monday.

A House subcommittee focused on education funding approved a lengthy slate of bills in its final meeting of the 2025 legislative session. The bundle of bills now advances to the House Appropriations and Budget Committee for consideration.

The panel advanced one of the Senate’s priority education bills, Senate Bill 758. The legislation would limit public schools to two virtual learning days per academic year, if the state superintendent approves the district’s online instruction plan or if the governor issues a state of emergency in the district.

The bill originated from Sen. Kristen Thompson, R-Edmond, and the Senate’s top lawmaker, President Pro Tem Lonnie Paxton, R-Tuttle.

The House’s No. 2 Republican leader, Speaker Pro Tem Anthony Moore, R-Clinton, presented SB 758 to the subcommittee.

“If we’re serious about actually educating our kids, they need to be in chairs with qualified professionals to help them understand what they’re learning, and that’s the only way they’re going to learn and grow,” Moore said while debating in favor of the bill.

The subcommittee’s two Democrats, Rep. Michelle McCane and Rep. John Waldron, both of Tulsa, voted against the measure.

McCane said some guardrails on online school days are appropriate but found the limitations in SB 758 too narrow. Waldron said the Legislature should address Oklahoma’s teacher shortage first.

The bill passed 7-4, with dissenting votes from two GOP members — Rep. Toni Hasenbeck, R-Elgin, and Rep. Ronny Johns, R-Ada. Neither spoke against the bill.

The subcommittee advanced another bill that could extend students’ time in classrooms. SB 409 would require districts to add a school day for every increase of $25 million the Legislature adds to the education funding formula, which is the chief driver of state appropriations to public schools.

The panel’s chairperson, Rep. Chad Caldwell, R-Enid, said the bill would ensure students benefit from future funding increases.

The bill’s senate author, Education Committee leader Sen. Adam Pugh, R-Edmond, said at the beginning of the legislative session that he filed the bill with the hope of boosting education funding by $125 million, thereby adding another five days to the school year.

Bills to fund tutoring programs advance

Another bill from Moore would dedicate funds for students who need extra help in math. SB 215, called the Oklahoma Math Achievement and Proficiency Act, would require students in second through fifth grade to take three math screening tests each school year.

Children testing above their grade level would have the option to take an advanced math program.

Schools would have to develop a math intervention plan, involving remediation and tutoring, within 30 days of a student scoring below grade level.

The bill would cost between $10.2 million and $13.2 million, according to a fiscal impact estimate from House staff. Improving math skills in Oklahoma’s future workforce is worth the investment, Moore said.

National testing found 31% of Oklahoma fourth graders scored proficiently in math and 23% in reading. By eighth grade, levels dropped further to 17% proficiency in math and 20% in reading.

The subcommittee approved the bill with an 8-2 vote.

McCane and Waldron cast the only two votes against the legislation after voicing concerns of adding to teachers’ workload and affording the bill in a tight-budget year.

The two Democrats also were the only to oppose a new K-8 high-dosage tutoring program outlined in SB 245. The bill, which passed unanimously in the Senate, advanced from the House subcommittee 8-2.

The legislation from Sen. Dusty Deevers and Rep. Toni Hasenbeck, both Republicans from Elgin, is expected to cost $7.18 million.

The bill would pay teachers or hired contractors $1,600 for each cohort of students they tutor per semester in reading or math. Tutors could earn $1,000 for every grade-level increase that each student improves.

Waldron and McCane questioned whether the tutoring sessions would match the quality and methods of instruction provided during school hours.

Hasenbeck said the program would complement Moore’s math achievement bill.

“This bill meets the kids where they are and teaches them the skills they need to have,” she said during Monday’s meeting.

Legislation would improve college access

Two bills earned unanimous support from the subcommittee.

SB 140 would extend the application window for the Oklahoma’s Promise Scholarship to Dec. 31 of a high school student’s senior year. Students must apply by the end of 11th grade under current law. There is no fiscal impact estimate for the bill.

SB 235 would offer matching funds to districts that give financial aid to employees working toward a college degree in education. These initiatives, known as Grow Your Own Teacher Programs, help aspiring teachers graduate from college and achieve a teaching certification.

The expected fiscal impact from the bill is $5.2 million, said its House author, Rep. Dell Kerbs, R-Shawnee.

