Senate committee advances nominations for Oklahoma state education board

The Oklahoma Senate Education Committee confirmed three replacement members to the Oklahoma Board of Education for two-year terms on Tuesday, following a string of arguments in the state legislature.

Michael Tinney, an attorney from Norman, Ryan Deatherage, a Kingfisher business owner, and Becky Carson, a retired special education teacher from Edmond, were appointed to the board until April 2027, replacing members Gov. Kevin Stitt ousted in February.

Now, the minority of seats are left to State Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters and the remaining board members.

Tinney and Deatherage have been on the board since February. Carson was appointed last month. Her seat was left vacant for about two and a half years.

During the hearing, Tinney promoted increased parental involvement in schooling.

"They watch what their kids are doing in school, they watch who their kids are associating with. If they have the courage, they will check their phones and things like that or limit their phone time. I applaud that. I think that leads to much better students and student results," Tinney said. "Unfortunately, there are a lot of parents that don't do that."

Tinney said he has been reading state statutes to become more informed about the board, trying to "get up to speed."

"It's an almost scary amount of responsibility, and I try to only take that very seriously," Tinney said.

He said he won't be rubber-stamping moves by Walters or Stitt.

"I'm not going to be a yes man," Tinney said.

Sen. Dusty Deevers, R-Elgin, questioned if Tinney's wife's role as director of one of the state teachers' associations, Professional Oklahoma Educators, would compromise his position on the board. Tinney responded by saying POE could be considered a resource for the job.

"As hard as you will try, I think that that flow of information and that flow of decision-making and the flow of knowledge is too entrenched," Deevers said.

Senators Deevers and Kendal Sacchieri, R-Blanchard, voted against Tinney and Deatherage, who were approved 10-2 and 9-2, respectively. The committee unanimously approved Carson.

Carson said she wanted public school teachers to feel supported by the state government. She listed teacher retention and student absences as primary issues for Oklahoma public education.

"There are things that we need to address to make sure that those things don't get in the way of students being able to get a free and public education," Carson said. "... I think we have failed the children of Oklahoma, and I think we have great people in charge that are seeing the vision that we need to take in order to come up from 49th in the country."

After her hearing, Carson said she would support any program that would aid students, in reference to school choice.

"I'm in favor for any type of program that is going to meet the educational needs of children, whatever those may be," Carson said. "I hope for a day that parents don't have to make that choice, that public school is able to give them what they need and their students, their children, what they need in order to be successful adults."

In February, Stitt removed board members Donald Burdick, Katie Quebedeaux and Kendra Wesson. He said the board required the new members due to poor student test scores and "needless political drama."

Walters opposed the removal of the members on social media.

"Governor Stitt has joined the swampy political establishment that President Trump is fighting against," Walters said. "The board members that stood with us, working with the Trump Administration to make our schools safer and better, have been fired for political purposes."

State Sen. Lisa Standridge, R-Norman, initially blocked Tinney's nomination. She said she was opposed to the removal of Kendra Wesson, Tinney's predecessor, not his qualifications. Tinney said he was "disheartened" by her decision.

Senate Pro Tempore Lonnie Paxton, R-Tuttle, took over Tinney's nomination at the last minute after it appeared the seat may not be filled.

Chris Van Dehende, another board member appointed by Stitt in February, was confirmed last week.

The nominees will now be considered by the full Senate.

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.

