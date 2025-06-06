Norman Public Schools partners with UCO to offer college credit in career pathways

Norman Public Schools is announcing a partnership with the University of Central Oklahoma. The partnership will allow NPS students to gain college credit in one of four career pathways.

Juniors in the NPS district can earn up to nine credit hours while seniors can earn up to 18.

Four programs of study are being offered:



Business

Pre-nursing

Pre-education

Computer science



Participants will have access to UCO’s academic support and library resources.

“This opportunity sets students up for success—helping them explore future careers, build confidence and get a head start," NPS officials said in a social media post.

NPS also offers concurrent enrollment through Tulsa Community College, Oklahoma City Community College, the University of Oklahoma and Rose State College. Through these partnerships, students can explore a variety of career pathways, such as aviation and engineering.

More info on this and other dual credit/concurrent enrollment programs can be found here.

