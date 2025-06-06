What’s coming to Oklahoma education after the 2025 legislative session? StateImpact has the highlights.

One bill coming to schools across Oklahoma is Senate Bill 139 by Sen. Ally Seifried (R-Claremore), which requires districts to adopt cell phone ban policies “bell-to-bell,” meaning throughout the school day. Students would be prohibited from using phones, smart watches or other personal electronic devices on school campuses. Districts may carve out exceptions for emergency cell phone use or health monitoring, and the policy is only required for the 2025-26 school year.

To retain teachers, House Bill 1727 by Rep. Anthony Moore (R-Clinton) would open eligibility to the state’s tuition scholarship program, OHLAP, to teachers who have taught in Oklahoma schools for at least 10 years. While traditional OHLAP eligibility ranges from $60,000-$80,000 in annual income, teacher families would qualify at 700% of the federal poverty level. For a family of three, that would be about $186,000. The bill has been sent to the governor’s desk.

The hope for veteran teachers to stay longer in classrooms is also the focus of House Bill 1087 by Rep. Dick Lowe (R-Amber), which allows teachers to receive step raises for 15 additional years of service. Before, teachers received no additional yearly pay for any year after 25 years. That bill has also been sent to the governor’s desk.

Oklahoma lawmakers also gave mixed reception to initiatives from State Superintendent Ryan Walters. Legislators rejected two of Walters’ most controversial administrative rules proposals : one that would require schools to count undocumented students and their families, and another that would require teachers to take the U.S. naturalization test. The state also passed on Walters’ $3 million request to fund Bibles.

However, despite initial pushback from GOP members, the legislature tacitly allowed new social studies standards to take effect that feature 2020 election denialism rhetoric .

The following is a non-exhaustive list of other legislation that has passed or is ready for the governor’s signature:

Due Process:



House Bill 1466 by Rep. Tammy West (R-Oklahoma City) allows school districts to request hearings before the State Board of Education over accreditation deduction decisions.

Higher Education:



Senate Bill 796 by Sen. Adam Pugh (R-Edmond) prohibits state funds from being used to support diversity, equity and inclusion programs at Oklahoma public colleges and universities. The bill codifies into law an executive order signed in May 2024 from Gov. Kevin Stitt.

Senate Bill 942 by Sen. Kristen Thompson (R-Edmond) requires schools and universities to integrate the definition of antisemitism into codes of conduct and to integrate antisemitism awareness training for staff members and students. Schools are required to treat antisemitism in the same manner as racial discrimination.

Abuse Against Students:



House Bill 1075 by Rep. Derrick Hildebrant (R-Catoosa), also known as the “Protect Our Kids Act,” requires school district superintendents to submit a copy of all recommendations for dismissal related to misconduct to the State Board of Education. It also requires that any resignation that happens while under investigation for “serious misconduct” be reported to the State Board of Education. If those investigations fail to end in criminal charges or termination, the report must be expunged from the board’s records.

House Bill 1075 by Rep. Derrick Hildebrant (R-Catoosa), also known as the "Protect Our Kids Act," requires school district superintendents to submit a copy of all recommendations for dismissal related to misconduct to the State Board of Education. It also requires that any resignation that happens while under investigation for "serious misconduct" be reported to the State Board of Education. If those investigations fail to end in criminal charges or termination, the report must be expunged from the board's records.

Teacher Education:



Senate Bill 212 by Seifried, also called "TeachForwardOK," is a 2-year pilot program run by the Commission for Educational Quality and Accountability. Oklahoma universities submit an application for a proposal to improve their teacher prep programs, and the commission will select one to receive $500,000 to implement the plan.

Teacher Employment:



House Bill 1485 by Rep. Ronny Johns (R-Ada) allows school districts to put emergency certified or provisionally certified teachers on temporary contracts for longer than four semesters.

Student Wellness:



House Bill 2047 by Rep. Preston Stinson (R-Edmond) creates the Emerson Kate Cole Act. It requires schools to call 911 as soon as possible if epinephrine is administered to a student. It also requires schools to provide teachers and staff with annual training on food allergies, recognizing anaphylaxis and administering epinephrine. The law is named after a 10-year-old student from Amarillo, Texas who died after having an allergic reaction but not receiving epinephrine at her school.

Senate Bill 364 by Sen. Dave Rader (R-Tulsa) eliminates the ability for parents or guardians to sign a waiver allowing school personnel to administer corporal punishment to a student with significant cognitive disabilities. It also prohibits personnel from using the punishment on any student identified with a disability.

Student Academics:



Senate Bill 140 by Seifried is also known as the "Oklahoma Math Achievement and Proficiency Act." It allots $1 million to implement several initiatives including: requiring math teachers to incorporate foundational elements of math instruction, thrice-a-year math screenings for students in second through fifth grades, and intervention and supports for students who score above or below grade targets, including screening for dyscalculia. It also provides stipends to teachers for math professional development, requires that math competencies for elementary teachers are included in competencies for special education teachers and requires all teacher candidates applying for alternative placement or emergency certification in early childhood, elementary or special education to receive instruction in a math program. The bill has been sent to the governor.

School Choice:



Senate Bill 105 by Sen. Julie Daniels (R-Bartlesville) changes the Lindsey Nicole Henry Scholarship Program requirements. Students with disabilities will now be able to access the program, which provides tuition assistance to private schools, without prior public school enrollment.

Oklahoma State Department of Education:



House Bill 2728 by Gerrid Kendrix (R-Altus) is also known as the "Regulations from the Executive In Need of Scrutiny (REINS) Act." The law applies to all agencies. It establishes new statutory requirements for state agencies that adopt major administrative rules. It directs the state's Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency to conduct rule impact analyses for major rules and assess if the rules could result in costs of more than $1 million over a five-year period, as well as determine if an agency's rule contains inaccuracies. The law also requires additional information to be added on rule impact statements, such as a statement of need and legal basis supporting it, classification of the rule as major or nonmajor, description of the rule, including whether the rule is mandated by federal law and analysis of economic impact.

K-12 Finances:



House Bill 2287 by Rep. Kyle Hilbert (R-Bristow) changes schools’ per-pupil expenditure calculation by including instructional costs for career tech programs and concurrent classes.

K-12 Athletics:



House Bill 1732 by Moore prohibits the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association from signing exclusive broadcasting agreements that prevent local broadcasters from airing public school sports competitions.

K-12 Transfers:



House Bill 2259 by Miller modifies the Education Open Transfer Act to grant the children of full-time active duty military or a member of the military reserve on active duty orders provisional eligibility for intra-district transfers, regardless of school capacity. It also prohibits schools from denying military students’ transfers for being on an Individualized Education Program, requiring special accommodations or special education needs, and requires the districts to ensure those services are provided prior to students’ attendance.