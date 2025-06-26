Over a dozen Oklahoma colleges and universities request tuition hikes

Over half of Oklahoma’s public colleges and universities on Wednesday asked a state governing board to approve increases in what students must pay in tuition and fees for the upcoming school year.

Mark Tygret, vice chancellor for budget and finance for the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education, said the average tuition and fee increase request across institutions was 1.9% which equates to just over $121 for undergraduate resident students enrolled in 30 credit hours.

In all, 15 institutions are seeking increases while 10 did not request any boosts in tuition or fees, including Oklahoma State University, which will be its sixth year without an increase.

The state regents are expected to vote Thursday to approve or deny the requests.

Many presidents attributed the need for increases to inflation, rising health insurance costs and a desire to provide cost of living raises for faculty and staff.

University leaders also highlighted the ways they’ve tried to cut costs in other places before requesting increases in tuition or fees. Gov. Kevin Stitt said at a press conference earlier this month that he didn’t think tuition increases were necessary as Oklahoma hasn’t seen “all of the efficiency out of our universities.”

Tuition or fee increases were requested from:



University of Oklahoma

East Central University

Northeastern State University

Northwestern Oklahoma State University

Southeastern Oklahoma State University

Southwestern Oklahoma State University

University of Central Oklahoma

Langston University

Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College

Connors State College

Western Oklahoma State College

Oklahoma City Community College

Rose State College

Seminole State College

Murray State College

The Oklahoma Legislature appropriated $1.1 billion to the state Regents for next fiscal year, which is about $80 million more than the current budget year.

OU President Joseph Harroz said he’s requesting an increase to keep up with inflation and universities in Texas and Florida that receive more legislative performance-based funding.

He requested a 3% increase, which raises costs about $294 for a full-time student.

“You’ve seen me up here the last three years, and under our strategic plan … that request will be coming again next year and the following year, with the same goals,” Harroz said of requesting an increase again.

While OU’s “sticker price” for tuition has risen 12% since the 2019 fiscal year, the average amount actually paid by students is down 27% in the same time period when factoring in financial assistance, Harroz said.

A 2.6% increase, totaling a $225.90 change, was requested by UCO President Todd Lamb.

The university is continuing to recover from a budget deficit, and if approved this increase could bring the school close to closing the gap completely, he said.

The Edmond school is the third-largest university in the state, but third to last in funding, Lamb said.

Oklahoma’s only historically Black university, Langston University, requested a 3% increase.

Langston President Ruth Ray Jackson said the revenue generated will provide funding for capital projects spurred by weather-related damage, deferred maintenance and help with inflation.

The increase to tuition and fees would cost the average student just over $207.

Oklahoma City Community College President Mautra Jones asked the state regents to approve an 8% increase, the highest boost sought by any institution.

While Jones said the request may seem steep, the community college kept tuition flat for seven years. Even if the increase were approved, the college would remain “within pennies” of being the lowest cost institution in the state, she said.

The increase equates to $323.10 for the average student.

