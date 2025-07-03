Trump administration freezes over $70 million in Oklahoma federal education funds

The Trump administration is indefinitely withholding more than $70 million in federal education programs meant for Oklahoma students and educators, including money for teacher development, English learners, after-care programs and migrant children.

The U.S. Department of Education announced Tuesday it has frozen six federal programs that collectively distribute $6.8 billion across the country. The federal agency said it would not send out the money by July 1, the start of the 2026 fiscal year for states and schools, because it is still reviewing the funding.

“The department remains committed to ensuring taxpayer resources are spent in accordance with the president’s priorities and the department’s statutory responsibilities,” the agency wrote in a message to states.

Withheld funds include nearly $31.37 million that Oklahoma districts use for teacher professional development, $15.68 million that support before- and after-school programs, $6.43 million dedicated for the 13% of Oklahoma students learning English as their non-native language and $240,000 for the children of migrant workers. Another $7.3 million for adult education in Oklahoma also is affected.

The Trump administration also said it froze funds from Title IV Part A, which provide $16.35 million for academic enrichment in Oklahoma schools. However, the Oklahoma State Department of Education said it started receiving money from this program for the 2026 fiscal year.

Federal dollars from the other affected funds have not yet arrived, the state department reported last week.

Beth Wallis / StateImpact Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters addresses media members after the December 2023 Board of Education meeting.

State Superintendent Ryan Walters advised schools to budget only for federal funds that already have been awarded.

“We appreciate the fact that the Trump administration is working diligently to ensure our taxpayer dollars are being stewarded with care,” Walters said in a statement. “(The state Department of Education) is working in lockstep with the Trump administration to assist with our mutually-aligned education priorities.”

Walters also took to social media to mock California being frozen out of the same programs that Oklahoma and all other states are currently unable to access.

In response to California state Superintendent Tony Thurmond saying the Trump administration’s withholding of funds “will harm students” and “cannot stand,” Walters wrote in a Tuesday post, “Don’t break the law by pushing racist CRT and DEI tactics, by push LGBTQ ideology on kids, and even allow boys to compete in women’s sports.”

The U.S. Department of Education has proposed eliminating the affected programs in future years. Instead, it aims to give out larger, more flexible grants that state leaders can decide how to spend.

Nuria Martinez-Keel / Oklahoma Voice

In Oklahoma City Public Schools, 47% of students are learning English as their second language. The district expected $1.1 million in federal revenue from Title III, which supports English learners, according to its annual budget, which the Oklahoma City Board of Education approved Monday.

Oklahoma City schools also projected $7.6 million in Title II funds for teacher professional development, up from $3.3 million last year.

“We urge federal leaders to reconsider this action, as these dollars directly support essential staff and programs that make a difference for our students every day,” district spokesperson Crystal Raymond said in a statement. “These funds are critical to our ability to support educators and deliver on our commitment to student success. As always, we will continue to put students first, and we look forward to welcoming our 33,000 students back to classrooms on Aug. 13.”

Now-frozen federal dollars also enable before- and after-school programs across the state, mostly in rural areas. Money for the initiative comes from Title IV Part B, also known as 21st Century Community Learning Centers.

Eufaula Public Schools in eastern Oklahoma receives $300,000 from this program to fund its after-school care and summer learning, Superintendent Monty Guthrie said.

The district also receives about $50,000 for teacher recruitment and professional development from Title II, also known as “supporting effective instruction.” Teacher development needs have become more expensive, Guthrie said, as emergency certified educators and uncertified adjunct teachers become more common in Oklahoma.

Federal money for after-care programs allows Eufaula schools to provide these services for free to low-income families who otherwise wouldn’t be able to pay, Guthrie said. About 180 students participate throughout the school year.

These programs are a “huge, huge plus,” he said, especially in rural towns that have few other childcare options.

Eufaula schools would need to receive federal funds by November for the program to be financially viable this school year, Guthrie said. Otherwise, the district would have to discontinue the services, “which would be very difficult for our families.”

“You just have to plan to continue on, and if things change we’ll have to adjust,” Guthrie said. “We certainly feel that it is a great service to our students and our parents, and we’re going to try to provide that.”

Oklahoma Voice is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Oklahoma Voice maintains editorial independence.