Oklahoma St. Isidore lawsuit dropped in light of spring SCOTUS ruling

KGOU | By Beth Wallis,
StateImpact Oklahoma
Published July 14, 2025 at 3:03 PM CDT
The St. Isidore school board met June 28, 2024 to vote in response to the State Supreme Court's ruling against the school.
Beth Wallis
/
StateImpact Oklahoma
The St. Isidore school board met June 28, 2024 to vote in response to the State Supreme Court's ruling against the school.

Plaintiffs opposing the St. Isidore of Seville Catholic Virtual School announced Monday they are dropping their lawsuit following a U.S. Supreme Court ruling.

In May, the U.S. Supreme Court allowed a lower court decision to stand that ruled the potential Catholic charter school’s contract with the Statewide Charter School Board was unconstitutional.

In the lawsuit, brought by Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond, the high court tied 4 to 4, allowing the Oklahoma Supreme Court’s ruling to stand.

St. Isidore would have been the nation’s first publicly funded religious school.

Another lawsuit was brought in July 2023 against the Statewide Charter School Board from the Oklahoma Parent Legislative Advocacy Coalition (OKPLAC), represented by Americans United for Separation of Church and State, the ACLU, the Education Law Center, and Freedom From Religion Foundation.

Plaintiffs filed a notice in the Oklahoma County District Court to voluntarily dismiss the suit without prejudice.

“OKPLAC has been resolved to stand for students, taxpayers and religious freedom from the beginning as the original plaintiff in a lawsuit opposing the state’s use of tax dollars to operate a religious public charter school,” OKPLAC chair Misty Bradley said in a news release.

“We are grateful for the organizations and individuals who stood with us and for Attorney General Gentner Drummond’s successful efforts to uphold Oklahoma’s constitution and protect its taxpayers and public schools.”

StateImpact Oklahoma is a partnership of Oklahoma’s public radio stations which relies on contributions from readers and listeners to fulfill its mission of public service to Oklahoma and beyond. Donate online.
Education St. Isidore Catholic Virtual Charter SchoolOklahoma EducationStatewide Virtual Charter School Board
Beth Wallis
Beth reports on education topics for StateImpact Oklahoma.
StateImpact Oklahoma
StateImpact Oklahoma reports on education, health, environment, and the intersection of government and everyday Oklahomans. It's a reporting project and collaboration of KGOU, KOSU, KWGS and KCCU, with broadcasts heard on NPR Member stations.
