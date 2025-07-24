Oklahoma is partnering with private virtual school facing accreditation issues in Arizona

American Virtual Academy is an Arizona-based company that offers private K-12 education.

Many Oklahoma public school parents received an email this week directing them to the enrollment portal on the academy's website. The email included the same wording as a press release on the OSDE website, except the link.

The release, signed by Oklahoma State Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters on Tuesday, announced the company is being approved for the Parental Choice Tax Credit program, which provides income tax reimbursements for families that pay for members to enroll in private schools.

This move makes Oklahoma one of the first states to contract the school, according to Walters. AVA's website says it has scholarships in eight states.

But the company is facing a potential school closure in its home state.

Last month, the Arizona State Board for Charter Schools unanimously voted to continue to revoke Primavera Online School's charter status. It is the first school AVA worked with, beginning in 2001.

The board's vice president argued the school's performance meant revocation could proceed, continuing a decision from March. Primavera called the decision a "grave injustice" and a "blatant disregard for due process."

Primavera has earned a "D" rating for the past three years, according to the Arizona Department of Education. Assessment results from 2024 reported student performance in math and English language arts was lower than the state average.

Representatives for AVA requested a reclassification to "alternative school," which would change Primavera's rating to a "C."

In mid-June, the Arizona Department of Education approved a retroactive reclassification, though it did not change the school's rating. That would require approval from the Arizona State Board of Education, it said.

Damian Creamer, owner of the schools, wrote on social media Primavera will not see its charter revoked following its ongoing litigation.

"Primavera's charter has NOT been revoked. The ASBCS voted to initiate revocation, but that process will be overturned due to a correction of the record that Primavera was a performing alternative school during 2024," Creamer said.

