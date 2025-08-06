Oklahoma Supreme Court says controversial new social studies standards will go into effect this year

Those standards largely expand content from The Bible and other Judeo-Christian concepts, which state officials argue were integral to the United States' founding. The State Board of Education voted 5-1 to approve them in February.

The petition was filed last month by a group of 33 teachers, parents and religious leaders who challenged the standards and asked the court to delay the implementation while the court considers the case.

But this week, the court rejected the request to temporarily block implementation. It did not offer any additional explanation, nor did it post any argument with its ruling, according to court records. Its decision comes weeks before the next academic year starts.

Americans United for Separation of Church and State, a non-profit representing the plaintiffs, released a statement in response. Alex Luchenitser, the organization's associate vice president and associate legal director, wrote the decision is disappointing but does not signal the end of the case.

"We have presented a strong case to the court that Walters' new standards will violate students' and families' religious freedom by promoting one version of Christianity and advancing Christian Nationalist disinformation," Luchenitser wrote. "We're hopeful for a final ruling in favor of our clients that protects religious freedom, public education and church-state separation for all Oklahomans."

Oklahoma State Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters celebrated the court's decision.

"Our kids will receive an education that centers around American exceptionalism … you're going to see states all over the country following Oklahoma's lead," Walters said.

Walters called them the "best history standards in the country," in stark contrast with a recent study that ranked Oklahoma 50th in quality education nationwide.

