Oklahoma reveals A-F grades for public school results

The agency on Monday released its annual Oklahoma School Report Cards, which included A-F grades for each public school and for statewide averages.

Results of state reading and math tests, the basis of the “academic achievement” category and the No. 1 factor in a school’s overall grade, came out two months ago with more rigorous scoring. A stricter definition of “proficiency” in reading and math lowered academic achievement rates across the state.

Three fewer schools received an F grade, but grades declined overall with more schools earning a D, the Education Department reported.

Only 26% of Oklahoma students scored proficient or advanced on state reading and math tests, demonstrating they met or exceeded their grade-level expectations, the report cards show. Another 37% made a basic score, indicating partial mastery of reading and math.

In reading, 36% of students scored below basic, and 38% scored below basic in math, suggesting they have fallen significantly behind their grade level.

However, more students improved their reading and math scores from the year before. That caused the statewide academic growth score to increase by 3% and resulted in a C grade for the growth category.

Students learning English as their non-native language also showed a slight uptick in progress. The state gave itself a B for English learner progress with 34% of these students meeting their language acquisition targets.

Another statewide B grade came from college and career exposure, known as “postsecondary opportunities.” Fifty-four percent of high school juniors and seniors completed college preparatory courses like Advanced Placement, an industry certification program, a work-based internship or a college class through dual enrollment.

The state failed to meet a goal state leaders set eight years ago to achieve a 90% high school graduation rate by 2025. The report cards show only 82% of the class of 2025 graduated in four years, and 84% of the class of 2024 and 2023 completed their high school credits in five and six years, respectively.

Potentially in its final year as a core component of the state report cards, the chronic absenteeism category showed only 80.2% of public school students maintained good attendance, defined as missing less than 10% of the school year.

The state Legislature passed a law this year to remove student absenteeism from school evaluations starting in the 2025-26 academic year, though schools with strong attendance rates could earn bonus points. The U.S. Department of Education must approve the change for it to become official.

State lawmakers decided schools shouldn’t be penalized for students’ poor attendance, a factor they said is outside of the school’s control.

