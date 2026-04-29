Oklahoma House sends permanent school cellphone ban to governor’s desk

A permanent ban on student use of cellphones in public schools is on its way to the governor’s desk.

The state House passed the measure, House Bill 1276, 83-7 on Tuesday. The Senate resurrected the 2025 bill, amended it and passed it April 15.

The bill would make permanent Oklahoma’s yearlong prohibition on students using cellphones and other non-school-issued electronic devices during the school day. Positive feedback from educators and parents have led lawmakers to deem the “bell-to-bell” cellphone ban a success.

“Making this ban permanent I think will tremendously improve the academic focus in our classrooms for years to come,” the bill’s House author, Rep. Chad Caldwell, R-Enid, said.

Oklahoma’s current statewide school cellphone ban will become optional for districts after the 2025-26 academic year without further action to make it permanent.

The state is one of 20 that bans use of wireless communication devices in classrooms for the entire instructional day.

Some Oklahoma districts have prohibited cellphone use for years. Lawmakers passed the statewide ban with the goal of implementing a universal policy to reduce classroom distractions.

“This legislation is one of the most meaningful bills written during my time in the House,” House Speaker Kyle Hilbert, R-Bristow, said. “I’ve heard from both parents and teachers who are grateful for this reform. Hallways are loud again, students are playing Uno at lunch, and they’re actually interacting with one another. This legislation permanently allows kids to be kids, and our teachers to teach in our classrooms.”

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