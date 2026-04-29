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Oklahoma House sends permanent school cellphone ban to governor’s desk

By Nuria Martinez-Keel,
Oklahoma Voice
Published April 29, 2026 at 3:35 AM CDT
A poster reads, "bell to bell, no cell" at the Jenks Public Schools Math and Science Center, where students are prohibited from using cellphones during class time. Oklahoma lawmakers are considering multiple bills that would restrict student cellphone use during the school day.
Nuria Martinez-Keel
/
Oklahoma Voice
A poster reads, "bell to bell, no cell" at the Jenks Public Schools Math and Science Center on Nov. 13, 2024. Both chambers of the Oklahoma Legislature passed a permanent ban on student use of cellphones during the school day.

A permanent ban on student use of cellphones in public schools is on its way to the governor’s desk.

The state House passed the measure, House Bill 1276, 83-7 on Tuesday. The Senate resurrected the 2025 bill, amended it and passed it April 15.

The bill would make permanent Oklahoma’s yearlong prohibition on students using cellphones and other non-school-issued electronic devices during the school day. Positive feedback from educators and parents have led lawmakers to deem the “bell-to-bell” cellphone ban a success.

“Making this ban permanent I think will tremendously improve the academic focus in our classrooms for years to come,” the bill’s House author, Rep. Chad Caldwell, R-Enid, said.

Oklahoma’s current statewide school cellphone ban will become optional for districts after the 2025-26 academic year without further action to make it permanent.

The state is one of 20 that bans use of wireless communication devices in classrooms for the entire instructional day.

Some Oklahoma districts have prohibited cellphone use for years. Lawmakers passed the statewide ban with the goal of implementing a universal policy to reduce classroom distractions.

“This legislation is one of the most meaningful bills written during my time in the House,” House Speaker Kyle Hilbert, R-Bristow, said. “I’ve heard from both parents and teachers who are grateful for this reform. Hallways are loud again, students are playing Uno at lunch, and they’re actually interacting with one another. This legislation permanently allows kids to be kids, and our teachers to teach in our classrooms.”

Oklahoma Voice is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Oklahoma Voice maintains editorial independence.
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Education Oklahoma's 2026 Legislative Session
Nuria Martinez-Keel
Nuria Martinez-Keel is an education reporter for Oklahoma Voice, a non-profit independent news outlet.
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