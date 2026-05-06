Permanent school cellphone ban signed into law by Oklahoma governor

Oklahoma’s school cellphone ban will become permanent beginning next school year.

Gov. Kevin Stitt has signed House Bill 1276 into law, making the state’s previously established yearlong ban permanent.

Lawmakers said they decided to make the bell-to-bell ban permanent after hearing positive feedback from teachers and parents.

The law, which takes effect July 1, bars students from using cellphones and non-school-issued electronic devices, such as smart watches and tablets, during the school day. Exceptions are allowed for devices used to monitor health issues and in cases of emergency.

Each school district’s board will be required to adopt its own policy for prohibiting cellphone use, including disciplinary measures for violations.

Without the measure becoming law, the current cellphone ban for the 2025-26 school year would have become optional for school districts.

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