Senate sends bill for student ‘President Donald J. Trump Physical Fitness Test’ to governor’s desk

Senate Bill 1437 by Sen. Adam Pugh, R-Edmond, would direct the Oklahoma State Department of Education to establish guidelines for school districts to assess student physical fitness. The guidelines would be based on recommendations from the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition.

The guidelines would include training for personnel to administer the test, exemptions for students with disabilities or medical conditions, and an opt-out option for parents or guardians.

The bill itself is scant on details, leaving the particulars up to the state department. Pugh said that gives the department flexibility to choose .

“[It] might just be once a year for an elementary school, and they may choose fifth graders. It might be once a year from middle school, and they may choose seventh graders,” Pugh said. “The way the President’s Council on Fitness works is, it establishes benchmarks and thresholds for every grade, but we’re not saying every grade has to take this.”

According to the bill, districts would use the results of the test to modify physical activity opportunities for students, encourage students to participate in physical activities, and “promote the physical and mental benefits of daily movement, exercise and good nutrition.”

Pugh received pushback from Sen. Regina Goodwin, D-Tulsa, for the name of the program, calling Trump a “draft dodger” and “not the most fit American.” Pugh refused to address her questions.

The bill passed the senate with a vote of 38-7 on mostly party lines. If the governor signs it, the measure would take effect on Nov. 1.