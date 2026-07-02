‘Playing with my heart': Student musicians celebrate America’s 250th alongside Army Band

Inside a performing arts center at scenic Quartz Mountain State Park in late June, the 145th Army Band warmed up before a concert. Outside, students with the Oklahoma Summer Arts Institute played frisbee, caught up with friends or awaited their turn to hit the stage later that night.

Students like trumpet player and incoming college freshman, Johnny Griner.

Beth Wallis / StateImpact Oklahoma OSAI trumpet player Johnny Griner stands outside at Quartz Mountain State Park. Griner's brass quintet performed a piece called "Escape," about running away from a volcano.

“Music is just like, a sound of emotions,” Griner said. “I like to think of it like that, playing with my heart.”

Griner is one of dozens of students who performed chamber ensemble music, dance routines and more after the Army Band. It is OSAI’s 50th anniversary, which also coincides with America’s 250th.

Shannon Gilbert is the president and CEO of Oklahoma Arts Institute. She said the concert aimed to look at the significance of the arts to the country and communities.

Beth Wallis / StateImpact Oklahoma Oklahoma Arts Institute President and CEO Shannon Gilbert stands on the deck of the performing arts center as the audience begins to fill seats inside.

“The arts are such an important part of our memories and our stories and the way we celebrate as a nation,” Gilbert said. “The way we go through grief as a nation as well. Music and the arts are always a part of that.”

OSAI received a $19,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts to put on the concert. It covered the technical staff, lighting, plus the audio and video production. NEA awarded more than 30 grants nationwide to support projects featuring military bands as part of the Trump Administration’s Freedom 250 initiative.

“Pairing the Army Band performance with this is really, to us, a showcase of our past and role in the arts now, but also our future of these students who are going to be leaders in our state,” Gilbert said.

Beth Wallis / StateImpact Oklahoma Cleveland percussionist Andrew Pongracz stands beside Lake Altus-Lugert before the performance. Pongracz said it was his first year as an instructor at OSAI.

Cleveland musician Andrew Pongracz taught OSAI student percussionists, who debuted a world premier percussion ensemble piece at the performance. The students prepared two pieces for the concert in about a week and a half.

“A lot has definitely happened in a very short period of time. I’ve seen them just grow their curiosity, grow their technique,” Pongracz said. “They have just gotten better at making really good sounds.”

The concert went late into the night, with 13 student performances. Johnny Griner’s brass quintet played a tune called “Escape,” which he said was about running away from a volcano.

The Army Band’s program had a collection of patriotic standards like “Variations on America” by Charles Ives, “American Salute” by Morton Gould and several John Philip Sousa marches, such as “Hands Across the Sea” and “Stars and Stripes Forever.”

Sergeant First Class Chad Bratton conducted most of the concert. He is also an OSAI alumnus. On stage, Bratton made his pitch to the students to join the National Guard, extolling his experience in the military band.

Beth Wallis / StateImpact Oklahoma Sergeant First Class Chad Bratton leads the 145th Army Band in a warm-up routine before the June 24 concert at Quartz Mountain State Park.

“The musicians of the 145th Army Band are more than performers,” Bratton said. “They are citizen soldiers balancing service to their country with careers, families and communities right here at home.”

“Through music, we build connections, we foster camaraderie, we represent something larger than ourselves.”

Bratton told StateImpact performing for America’s 250th anniversary is especially meaningful to him. He said participating in the Army Band is an artistic and creative way to serve your country.

“It’s hard to put into words,” Bratton said. “But I think after 25 years of service, knowing the value of service to our country, what that actually means to the community and people at large, is a big deal.”

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