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Candidate for state superintendent reprimanded for ‘using school resources’ in campaign material

KGOU | By Beth Wallis,
StateImpact Oklahoma
Published August 3, 2026 at 11:44 AM CDT
James Taylor, Republican candidate for state superintendent.
taylor4ok.org
James Taylor, Republican candidate for state superintendent.

A school district issued a statement about a candidate for State Superintendent of Public Instruction after he used one of its classrooms in campaign ads.

James Taylor is a history teacher at Little Axe Public Schools and a Republican running for state superintendent.

On Saturday, Little Axe Superintendent Jay Thomas posted a message, saying an employee had made “multiple campaign ads using school resources, including a school classroom.” Thomas called the actions improper and questioned if the content violated campaign ethics rules.

He quoted the Oklahoma State School Boards Association, whose guidance on Oklahoma law says employees who are candidates may not use district resources for their campaigns.

According to state law, “any official in this state who shall direct or authorize the expenditure of any public funds under his care, except as specifically authorized by law, to be used in either support of, or opposition to, any measure which is being referred to a vote of the people by a means of the initiative or referendum … shall be guilty of a misdemeanor.”

Thomas said the employee failed to remove the posts from social media after repeated requests.

Taylor issued a response saying he instructed his campaign to remove a video from social media after reading an email from Thomas.

“Unfortunately, by the time it was removed, Little Axe Public Schools had already issued its public statement,” Taylor said in the statement. “At no point was there any intent to misuse school resources or distract from the important work being done in our classrooms. … I would like to reiterate that this issue has been resolved.”

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Education Oklahoma State Department of EducationOklahoma Education2026 Oklahoma elections
Beth Wallis
Beth reports on education topics for StateImpact Oklahoma.
See stories by Beth Wallis
StateImpact Oklahoma
StateImpact Oklahoma reports on education, health, environment, and the intersection of government and everyday Oklahomans. It's a reporting project and collaboration of KGOU, KOSU, KWGS and KCCU, with broadcasts heard on NPR Member stations.
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