‘There is a difference’: James Taylor, Robert Franklin spar in runoff debate

With new polling showing a neck-and-neck race ahead of the Aug. 25 runoff, Taylor and Franklin traded barbs, found separation on a handful of policy issues and disagreed about controversies surrounding their campaigns. The two men are seeking the influential statewide office four years after Oklahomans elected former Superintendent Ryan Walters, whose tenure was marred by controversies and politicized decisions.

Read the full story from NonDoc here. Watch the debate here. KGOU will air a rebroadcast of the debate in its entirety tonight, Monday, August 17, at 8 p.m. courtesy of NonDoc and Lawton television station KSWO.

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