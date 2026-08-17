‘There is a difference’: James Taylor, Robert Franklin spar in runoff debate
In a Republican runoff debate that grew contentious at times, state superintendent of public instruction candidates Robert Franklin and James Taylor shared concerns about each other that drifted from past incidents to political rhetoric.
With new polling showing a neck-and-neck race ahead of the Aug. 25 runoff, Taylor and Franklin traded barbs, found separation on a handful of policy issues and disagreed about controversies surrounding their campaigns. The two men are seeking the influential statewide office four years after Oklahomans elected former Superintendent Ryan Walters, whose tenure was marred by controversies and politicized decisions.
Read the full story from NonDoc here. Watch the debate here. KGOU will air a rebroadcast of the debate in its entirety tonight, Monday, August 17, at 8 p.m. courtesy of NonDoc and Lawton television station KSWO.
KGOU produces journalism in the public interest, essential to an informed electorate. Help support informative, in-depth journalism with a donation online, or contact our Membership department.