One promise of Mazzei’s campaign was to appoint a statewide literacy director to implement the newly updated Strong Reader’s Act. The revamped policy takes a page from Mississippi’s book by holding back most third graders who do not meet literacy goals and implementing more supports for struggling students.

Mazzei announced Rebecca Pellam to the role on Monday. According to Pellam’s LinkedIn profile, she is a former teacher and founded the academic consulting firm, Diamond P. Academic Consulting . Her doctorate in education is from the online private school Northcentral University.

She has taught in Texas, at Yarbrough High School and Dove Virtual Academy, served as an instructional coach at Guymon High School, and was an assistant professor at Oklahoma Panhandle State University.

It is unclear whether she will serve in Mazzei’s cabinet, the state department or elsewhere, as the department already has a literacy team.

“As a teacher and literacy researcher, I have seen firsthand the challenges facing our students, parents and teachers,” Pellam said in a press release. “Governor-Elect Mazzei has a clear plan to bring the proven reforms of the Mississippi Model to Oklahoma, and now it’s time to put that plan into action.”

Mazzei also announced an education transition team, which is made up of former state senator and failed insurance commissioner candidate Marty Quinn, former state board of education member Suzanne Reynolds, and former Oklahoma Wesleyan University president Everett Piper.

As a column writer for the Washington Times, Piper penned a piece advocating for Christianity in government and championed Ryan Walters’ initiative to require teachers to take an “America First” test .

“Fixing our broken education system is my number one priority,” Mazzei said in the release. “We have a clear plan to fix our schools by following the proven reforms that delivered the Mississippi Miracle.”

Current state superintendent Lindel Fields will take on the role of Mazzei’s chief of staff. Fields stepped into the superintendent position after Walters’ abrupt resignation in September 2025. Fields maintained that he had no interest in running for the position after the term finished.

According to a separate press release, Fields will “play a central role” in several initiatives, including “transform[ing] Oklahoma’s schools,” eliminating the state income tax and getting rid of property taxes for veterans and seniors.

“As state superintendent, I’ve seen what’s possible when we support educators and keep students at the center of our decisions,” Fields said in the release. “I’m ready to help turn that commitment into results.”

Fields has been lauded for steadying the ship after Walters’ polarizing tenure. Senate Democratic Leader Julia Kirt said in a statement it’s time to “enter a new era” in which officials find ways to work together.

“If Superintendent Fields will continue to put people over politics, as he often has at the Oklahoma State Department of Education, we will be proud to work with him and the entire executive branch to solve the real problems Oklahomans face,” Kirt said in the release.