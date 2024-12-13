Gov. Stitt to explore ‘unplugging’ Oklahoma from Southwest Power Pool grid

Oklahoma shares power with 13 other states in the Southwest Power Pool (SPP), which extends through parts of the central U.S.

But that could change should Stitt find reason to exit the organization. In a television interview , the governor said he wanted to maintain the state’s sovereignty over its permitting rights and eminent domain.

“ I just don't want to have to play ‘mother may I’ to the Southwest Power Pool, which is a group of 17 states, before I add energy to my own grid,” he told political analyst Scott Mitchell.

As of 2024, SPP has 14 member states. Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company and the Public Service Company of Oklahoma were founding members of the group in 1941. The transmission organization provides power to 18 million electric consumers in the middle of America.

Asked if Oklahoma’s grid would operate similarly to the independent Electric Reliability Council of Texas, Stitt said “not really.” The governor said he would be open to sharing power with Texas, Kansas or Arkansas.

In a statement to StateImpact on Friday, SPP’s Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Lanny Nickell said the organization has recently been in contact with the governor to “strengthen our mutual understanding of the ways SPP can continue to fulfill its mission of keeping the lights on affordably and reliably in the state of Oklahoma.”

“We’ll continue to work with Governor Stitt, as we do with all legislators and regulators across our service territory, to ensure the benefits of SPP membership continue to far outweigh the costs,” he said.