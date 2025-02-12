Tech giant Meta to buy renewable energy from Oklahoma wind farm

The Rockhaven wind project, a group of 49 turbines in Murray and Carter Counties, will sell some of its power to Meta as part of a long-term power agreement. The renewable energy project is owned by Enel North America.

The purchase will not supply power directly to Meta, which owns platforms like Facebook and Instagram, but will support the wind project’s operations and contribute to the wholesale electricity market. The agreement targets a 115-megawatt portion of Rockhaven. In a news release , the companies said the purchase will help meet higher demands of electricity and artificial intelligence (AI).

“As power demand increases due to electrification, data centers and AI, with nearly 25 years of clean energy leadership, Enel is ready to meet this opportunity with a portfolio of clean power projects and demand response offerings,” said Stephen Pike, head of Enel Green Power North America.