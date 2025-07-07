© 2025 KGOU
Solar farm company files legal challenge against Wagoner County Commissioners

KGOU | By Chloe Bennett-Steele,
StateImpact Oklahoma
Published July 7, 2025 at 4:51 PM CDT
Projects planned for Mayes County could add more than 300 megawatts to the state's solar capacity.
Pexels/Pixabay
The commissioners voted in mid-June to deny a conditional use permit for a proposed solar farm near the town of Porter and the Arkansas River.

In an effort to continue with its planned Persica project, NextEra Energy Resources filed a lawsuit in Wagoner County District Court on June 26.

The legal challenge is the latest in the company’s lengthy pursuit of the project, which would span about 4,650 acres of agricultural land. About 25 property owners have signed agreements with NextEra.

The vote to deny the company’s conditional use permit was delivered after months of commissioner meetings with residents concerned about land use, environmental risks and the company’s transparency about its plans.

At the time of the vote, the company said it was disappointed with the decision but would continue working with officials to develop Persica.

The filing states the commissioners allowed residents to make claims about the project without evidence, and the denial vote was improperly given.

NextEra Lawsuit Filing.pdf

"We believe strongly in this project's value to the community and have followed all requirements throughout the development process," NextEra spokesperson Marshall Hastings said in an email to StateImpact.

The county is expected to respond to the lawsuit within the next couple of weeks, according to the Wagoner County American Tribune.

Energy
Chloe Bennett-Steele
Chloe Bennett-Steele is StateImpact Oklahoma's environment & science reporter.
StateImpact Oklahoma
StateImpact Oklahoma reports on education, health, environment, and the intersection of government and everyday Oklahomans. It's a reporting project and collaboration of KGOU, KOSU, KWGS and KCCU, with broadcasts heard on NPR Member stations.
