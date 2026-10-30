Ahead of midterms, U.S. energy secretary praises Oklahoma oil and gas, pushes for permitting reform

Wright spoke of building out the electric grid by speeding up energy project permitting, comparing the possibility to the oil and gas industry’s production success.

In September, U.S. lawmakers introduced the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act , intended to streamline permitting processes. Wright said the bill, which Congress is still considering, would lead to “generational change.”

“This will unleash economic growth and dynamism in America and allow us to do, on the electricity sector, what we did in the oil and gas sector,” he said.

The proposed legislation comes as utilities talk of unprecedented demand from electrification and data center development.

Wright spoke with Continental Resources founder Harold Hamm, U.S. Republican Rep. Tom Cole, who is campaigning for reelection , and Hamm Institute Executive Director Jeff Starling. Starling began his position this month after stepping down as the state’s energy and environment secretary.

Oklahoma was the nation’s sixth-largest producer of natural gas and crude oil as of 2024, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration , and produced more energy than it consumed. While praising the state’s large oil and gas industry, Wright downplayed fossil fuels’ environmental impact.

“This industry is so wonderful because it's hard-working, smart people who are bold,” he said. “Everyone says you're worthless and you're destroying the planet. You know that's nonsense, and you drive on and change the world nonetheless.”

Scientific evidence shows the planet’s warming trend since the mid-1800s has accelerated due to human activities, mainly increased emissions from burning fossil fuels.

Wright said other sources like solar, wind and geothermal also have a place in the nation’s energy landscape. The future of nuclear energy, he said, could include the Sooner State.

Oklahoma is one of six states in the running for a nuclear energy campus focused on storing and reusing waste. The DOE announced its selection for a Nuclear Lifecycle Innovation Campus in July. Wright said there will be multiple winners of the opportunity.

“This is a tens-of-billions-of-dollars industry — that's another rapidly growing energy source that is growing around the world, growing in the United States,” he said. “Why not have Oklahoma be the leader of that as well?”

Wright also addressed high gas prices nationwide, including Oklahoma. As of Friday, the state’s average is $3.87, according to auto association AAA. That’s about $1.28 more than this time last year.

“Ending Iran's ambitions to get a nuclear weapon comes at a cost, and we are feeling that cost in bad timing right now,” he said. “But think of the impact of a nuclear-armed Iran and what that would mean for the future. And this is a temporary conflict — Democrats standing in the way and driving energy prices up; that's a permanent fixture.”

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