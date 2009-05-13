© 2022 KGOU
KGOU_Header_72dpi-01_0.jpg
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health

An Obsessive Compulsive's 'Life In Rewind'

Published May 13, 2009 at 12:00 PM CDT
Cover detail of "Life in Rewind"

Because of his severe obsessive compulsive disorder, it took Ed Zine 16,384 precise movements to get from his bed to the bathroom.

Neal Conan talks with Zine and Dr. Michael Jenike, the psychiatrist who helped Zine find a way to overcome OCD and unlock his life. Their new book with author Terry Weible Murphy is called Life in Rewind.

Jenike is a psychiatry professor at Harvard Medical School and the founder of the OCD Institute at McLean Hospital at Massachusetts General Hospital.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Health
More News
Support nonprofit, public service journalism you trust. Give now.