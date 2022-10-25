© 2022 KGOU
Health

COVID-19 vaccines won’t be required to go to school in Oklahoma, but CDC advises getting one

KGOU | By Robby Korth,
StateImpact Oklahoma
Published October 25, 2022 at 3:49 AM CDT
A child receives the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Fairfax County Government Center in Annandale, Va., in November 2021. A committee of advisers to the Food and Drug Administration recommended Wednesday that the agency expand authorization of COVID-19 vaccines to children as young as 6-months-old.
Chip Somodevilla
/
Getty Images
A child receives the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Fairfax County Government Center in Annandale, Va., in November 2021.

A CDC panel has advised that children take the COVID-19 vaccine.

That doesn’t mean it will be required for attendance as misinformation swirls around the ruling.

The CDC’s advisory is routine and simply means the federal agency recommends kids get the COVID-19 vaccine before attending school. That doesn’t mean it will be required for attendance as misinformation swirls around the ruling.

Required vaccines for school are ultimately determined by individual states. And a 2021 law in Oklahoma prohibits a coronavirus vaccine from being required for admittance to a school.

Attorney General John O’Connor signed onto a public letter of GOP Attorneys General opposing the CDC’s advisory.

Last week, Gov. Kevin Stitt put out a statement saying he would never require the COVID-19 vaccine to attend school.

Later, his Democratic opponent and state superintendent Joy Hofmeister released a statement stressing that the federal and state governments were not requiring any COVID-19 vaccines.

It’s true, no vaccine for the coronavirus can be required to attend school.

But no matter what, health officials and doctors advise getting one. The vaccine for COVID-19 has repeatedly been found to be safe and effective.

Here are the required vaccines to attend school in Oklahoma.

Robby Korth
Robby Korth grew up in Ardmore, Oklahoma and Fayetteville, Arkansas, and graduated from the University of Nebraska with a journalism degree.
StateImpact Oklahoma
StateImpact Oklahoma reports on education, health, environment, and the intersection of government and everyday Oklahomans. It's a reporting project and collaboration of KGOU, KOSU, KWGS and KCCU, with broadcasts heard on NPR Member stations.
