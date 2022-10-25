COVID-19 vaccines won’t be required to go to school in Oklahoma, but CDC advises getting one

A CDC panel has advised that children take the COVID-19 vaccine.

That doesn’t mean it will be required for attendance as misinformation swirls around the ruling.

The CDC’s advisory is routine and simply means the federal agency recommends kids get the COVID-19 vaccine before attending school. That doesn’t mean it will be required for attendance as misinformation swirls around the ruling.

Required vaccines for school are ultimately determined by individual states. And a 2021 law in Oklahoma prohibits a coronavirus vaccine from being required for admittance to a school.

Attorney General John O’Connor signed onto a public letter of GOP Attorneys General opposing the CDC’s advisory.

Last week, Gov. Kevin Stitt put out a statement saying he would never require the COVID-19 vaccine to attend school.

Later, his Democratic opponent and state superintendent Joy Hofmeister released a statement stressing that the federal and state governments were not requiring any COVID-19 vaccines.

It’s true, no vaccine for the coronavirus can be required to attend school.

But no matter what, health officials and doctors advise getting one. The vaccine for COVID-19 has repeatedly been found to be safe and effective.

Here are the required vaccines to attend school in Oklahoma.

