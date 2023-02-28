Environmental advocacy group gives Oklahoma failing grade for lead in water protections at schools

An environmental advocacy group examined lead in schools across America, and it assigned Oklahoma a failing grade on its efforts to block the contaminant.

Environment America Research and Policy Center is a federation of advocacy organizations across the country. It released a report that takes a look at lead policies in schools — such as filter requirements, the quality of plumbing infrastructure and testing frequency.

The report assigned Oklahoma an F grade. It says Oklahoma has no state laws or regulatory requirements to address lead in schools’ drinking water. The state did get partial credit for having a voluntary EPA-funded testing program .

States that received high grades have policies in place such as mandatory lead filters on water fountains, testing required in all schools and readily accessible lead-level data.

Lead is incredibly damaging to children and their development, according to the report.

"Lead damages kids' brains, promotes ADHD and shaves off IQ points," Florida doctor Ron Saff said in the report. "There is no safe amount."

