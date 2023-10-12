© 2023 KGOU
Colorful collared lizard a.k.a mountain boomer basking on a sandstone boulder
Oklahoma smoking prevalence is declining, but still exceeds national average

KGOU | By Jillian Taylor,
StateImpact Oklahoma
Published October 12, 2023 at 11:20 AM CDT
The percentage of adults who smoke in Oklahoma is declining, but the state is still above the national average.

The number of adults who smoke in Oklahoma fell from 26.1% in 2011 to 15.6% last year. But Oklahoma is still considered part of the "Tobacco Nation,” which refers to states whose smoking prevalence exceeds 14%.

Shelly Patterson, the Oklahoma State Department of Health’s chronic disease service director, said in a news release the department hopes to continue providing resources like community-based grants and educational programming at schools. Its goal is to get Oklahoma’s smoking prevalence to 14.5% by 2027.

Smoking and secondhand smoke cause chronic conditions like coronary heart disease, lung cancer and Type 2 diabetes. One of every three cancer deaths is linked to smoking in the U.S.

“For those who choose not to start smoking, they are more likely to live a longer and healthier life without chronic diseases often caused by smoking,” Patterson said in the news release.

Oklahomans wanting to quit can call the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline at 1-800-784-8669 or visit its website to explore free services and resources.

StateImpact Oklahoma is a partnership of Oklahoma’s public radio stations which relies on contributions from readers and listeners to fulfill its mission of public service to Oklahoma and beyond. Donate online.

Health smokingOklahoma State Health Department
Jillian Taylor
Jillian Taylor reports on health and related topics for StateImpact Oklahoma.
StateImpact Oklahoma
StateImpact Oklahoma reports on education, health, environment, and the intersection of government and everyday Oklahomans. It's a reporting project and collaboration of KGOU, KOSU, KWGS and KCCU, with broadcasts heard on NPR Member stations.
