© 2023 KGOU
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Oklahoma Opioid Abatement Board receives over 250 letters for opioid settlement grants

KGOU | By Jillian Taylor,
StateImpact Oklahoma
Published December 7, 2023 at 4:00 AM CST
FILE - Oxycodone pills are shown, June 17, 2019. On Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, CVS Health said it has agreed to pay about $5 billion to state, local and Native American tribal governments to settle lawsuits over the toll of opioids. CVS is not admitting wrongdoing and the company would make the payments over a decade. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
Keith Srakocic
/
AP
FILE - Oxycodone pills are shown, June 17, 2019. On Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, CVS Health said it has agreed to pay about $5 billion to state, local and Native American tribal governments to settle lawsuits over the toll of opioids. CVS is not admitting wrongdoing and the company would make the payments over a decade. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

The Oklahoma Opioid Abatement Board has received over 250 letters from local groups for $23 million in grants meant to counteract the impacts of the opioid epidemic.

Eligible groups include counties, municipalities and public school districts. The abatement board received letters from 64 Oklahoma counties, which represent 83% of the state, according to a news release. The letters came from various entities, including:

  • 69 municipalities
  • 101 school districts
  • Four career technology centers 
  • Eight public trusts

The awards can be used for things like treatment and recovery programs, opioid abuse education and prevention, and strategies to decrease narcotics supplies.
There were nearly 800 opioid-related deaths in Oklahoma in 2022, according to the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics. Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond said in the release the awards will help Oklahoma attack its opioid crisis.

“These grants will put $23 million directly into Oklahoma communities to stop the catastrophic effects of the opioid epidemic,” Drummond said in the release. “It is heartening to see this strong interest from Oklahoma counties, municipalities and school districts to put these funds to work all across the state.”

﻿This is the first distribution of nearly $1 billion in opioid lawsuit settlement funds from the Oklahoma Opioid Abatement Board. Applications and awards are expected in 2024.

StateImpact Oklahoma is a partnership of Oklahoma’s public radio stations which relies on contributions from readers and listeners to fulfill its mission of public service to Oklahoma and beyond. Donate online.
Tags
Health opioid lawsuit
Jillian Taylor
Jillian Taylor reports on health and related topics for StateImpact Oklahoma.
See stories by Jillian Taylor
StateImpact Oklahoma
StateImpact Oklahoma reports on education, health, environment, and the intersection of government and everyday Oklahomans. It's a reporting project and collaboration of KGOU, KOSU, KWGS and KCCU, with broadcasts heard on NPR Member stations.
See stories by StateImpact Oklahoma
More News
Support nonprofit, public service journalism you trust. Give now.