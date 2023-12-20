© 2023 KGOU
OU Health researchers receive millions in grants to study endometrial cancer

KGOU | By Jillian Taylor,
StateImpact Oklahoma
Published December 20, 2023 at 2:00 AM CST
Stephenson Cancer Center researcher Doris Benbrook, who created the drug OK-1. This drug will be used in clinical trials funded by the National Cancer Institute grant.
Provided
Stephenson Cancer Center researcher Doris Benbrook, who created the drug OK-1. This drug will be used in clinical trials funded by the National Cancer Institute grant.

The University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center is receiving millions in grant funding alongside Washington University in St. Louis and the University of New Mexico to fund research on endometrial cancer.

The funding is a Specialized Programs of Research Excellence grant that includes $11.6 million over five years from the National Cancer Institute. This is the first time Oklahoma has received this type of funding.

Endometrial cancer has increasing incidence and mortality rates among women. Uterine cancers are the fifth most diagnosed cancer and the eighth highest cause of cancer deaths among Oklahoma women.

The funding will help universities conduct a clinical trial covering three research areas. Oklahoma will study how a drug, called OK-1, created by Stephenson Cancer Center researcher Doris Benbrook, could be combined with chemotherapy to treat endometrial cancer.

This trial will begin after an ideal dosage is determined for the drug in a separate trial.

Washington University will test an inhibitor to block a protein involved in endometrial cancer, and the University of New Mexico will investigate how a weight loss drug could be used to prevent and treat early-stage endometrial cancer.

Obesity and diabetes have been linked to the beginning stages of endometrial cancer.

OU Stephenson Cancer Center Director Robert Mannel said in a news release he’s excited about the grant and innovative clinical trials it will bring to the state.

“The clinical trials, combined with laboratory-based research funded by this grant, hold tremendous potential for improving our options for both preventing and treating endometrial cancer,” Mannel said.

The grant will also fund various projects to address racial disparities among women diagnosed with this cancer and support the work of early-career researchers from underrepresented populations.

“The community advisory boards at Stephenson Cancer Center will help spread the word about our clinical trials to people who have historically been underrepresented,” Benbrook said. “That underrepresentation means the clinical trials don’t adequately address how a treatment affects people from various racial groups and ethnicities.”

StateImpact Oklahoma is a partnership of Oklahoma’s public radio stations which relies on contributions from readers and listeners to fulfill its mission of public service to Oklahoma and beyond. Donate online.
Health
Jillian Taylor
Jillian Taylor reports on health and related topics for StateImpact Oklahoma.
StateImpact Oklahoma
StateImpact Oklahoma reports on education, health, environment, and the intersection of government and everyday Oklahomans. It's a reporting project and collaboration of KGOU, KOSU, KWGS and KCCU, with broadcasts heard on NPR Member stations.
