The statue As Long as the Waters Flow by Allan C. Houser stands outside the Oklahoma Capitol
Oklahoma lawmakers advance bill allowing pharmacists to dispense certain contraceptives

KGOU | By Jillian Taylor,
StateImpact Oklahoma
Published February 16, 2024 at 4:00 AM CST
Reproductive Health Supplies Coalition
/
Unsplash

A bill that would allow pharmacists to dispense certain types of birth control passed unanimously through the House Health and Human Services Committee Wednesday.

Senate Bill 1541, authored by Jessica Garvin (R-Duncan), says pharmacists can dispense self-administered hormonal contraceptives. The American College of Obstetrics and Gynecologists defines those as including the pill, patches, vaginal rings and an injectable form.

The bill could make contraceptives more accessible and affordable because there would be no need for Oklahomans to visit a provider to get a prescription. According to the Guttmacher Institute, 28 states and the District of Columbia allow pharmacists to provide contraceptives.

SB 1541 would also allow pharmacists to test, screen and treat minor, nonchronic health conditions, which include strep, the flu, COVID-19 and lice.

The bill was introduced in a similar form under a different title in 2023 with Rep. Marcus McEntire (R-Duncan). It advanced through the Senate but stalled in the House.

Garvin’s current bill can now be considered on the House floor.

StateImpact Oklahoma is a partnership of Oklahoma’s public radio stations which relies on contributions from readers and listeners to fulfill its mission of public service to Oklahoma and beyond. Donate online.
Health contraception2024 Oklahoma Legislative Session
Jillian Taylor
Jillian Taylor reports on health and related topics for StateImpact Oklahoma.
StateImpact Oklahoma
StateImpact Oklahoma reports on education, health, environment, and the intersection of government and everyday Oklahomans. It's a reporting project and collaboration of KGOU, KOSU, KWGS and KCCU, with broadcasts heard on NPR Member stations.
