New Oklahoma City mental health hospital begins construction, plans to open in 2026

Oklahoma’s soon-to-be largest mental health hospital is officially beginning construction, as stakeholders from across the state celebrated the over $150 million facility during a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday.

Donahue Behavioral Health is projected to open in 2026, serving adults and adolescents with over 300 beds on the OSU-OKC campus. It will expand the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services’ psychiatric bed capacity, and its addition of an Urgent Recovery Center will enhance accessibility to mental health services.

The hospital is named after Dr. Hayden Donahue, the state’s first director of mental health. It will replace the century-old Griffin Memorial Hospital in Norman.

The Department’s recently appointed Commissioner Allie Friesen said she’s dedicated her life to serving Oklahomans who need mental health treatment as a clinician and can attest to the need for growth.

“We're having younger and younger kids that are suffering from mental health disorders and attempting suicide, and I have a three-year-old little girl, and I told some of you that by the time she's ten, I would like to have this whole thing figured out,” Friesen said. “So we are on the clock.”

She said Oklahoma is taking a step forward in expanding access to vital services through the construction of Donahue Behavioral Health.

“It is truly a symbol of our commitment to ensure that every Oklahoman has access to the mental health care that they deserve,” Friesen said.

Friesen was joined by Oklahomans like U.S. Rep. Stephanie Bice, Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt and Sen. Roger Thompson in welcoming the new facility.

StateImpact Oklahoma is a partnership of Oklahoma’s public radio stations which relies on contributions from readers and listeners to fulfill its mission of public service to Oklahoma and beyond. Donate online.