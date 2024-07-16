Oklahoma reports first West Nile Virus case and death: here’s how to protect yourself

The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) reported its first human case and death from the West Nile Virus, which spreads through mosquito bites.

The infected patient lived in Southwest Oklahoma and was hospitalized before they died from the West Nile Virus. The disease spreads from Culex mosquitoes, which pass it after feeding on infected birds. These mosquitoes often breed and congregate near stagnant pools of water.

Their population often grows during mid to late summer amid high temperatures and dry weather.

“We expect the number of human cases to increase as the temperatures rise throughout the summer,” said Jolianne Stone, the state epidemiologist. “Typically, summertime is the beginning of the (West Nile Virus) season in Oklahoma, so with more people participating in outdoor activities, there are increased opportunities for encountering infected mosquitoes.”

As of July 9, CDC data shows there have been 15 human West Nile Virus cases in the U.S. this year.



How to avoid the virus

There is no treatment or vaccine for the virus, so avoiding mosquito bites is the best defense against it. OSDH has the following recommendations on how to avoid them:



Wear insect repellent when outdoors containing DEET, picaridin or IR3535 on exposed skin. This is particularly important from dusk to dawn. The Environmental Protection Agencyhas a search tool to help you choose what product is right for you.

Repair or install screens on doors and windows

Prevent accumulations of water at home in things like buckets, pool covers and flower pots

Empty and refill pets’ water bowls daily

Scrub and refill bird baths every three days

Clean leaves and debris from rain gutters

What do symptoms include?

Most infected people don’t experience symptoms, but if they do, they’re usually mild and may include sudden fever, headache, dizziness or muscle weakness. People who are older than 50, diabetic or have uncontrolled hypertension have a greater risk of developing severe neurologic disease from infection.

When the virus affects the nervous system, people can experience confusion, loss of consciousness, paralysis and neck stiffness. Long-term complications of the virus include difficulty concentrating, migraines, headaches, extreme muscle weakness and tremors, and paralysis of a limb.

Recovery typically occurs in one to three weeks.

