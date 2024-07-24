© 2024 KGOU
Photo of Lake Murray State Park showing Tucker Tower and the marina in the background
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation scientist receives $2.4 million to study genetic mutations

KGOU | By Jillian Taylor,
StateImpact Oklahoma
Published July 24, 2024 at 3:46 AM CDT
Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation scientist Gaurav Varshney.
Provided by the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation
Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation scientist Gaurav Varshney.

The National Institutes of Health awarded an Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation (OMRF) scientist $2.4 million to study disease-causing genetic mutations.

Gaurav Varshney’s lab uses zebrafish to study the effects of genetic variants. That’s because more than 80% of disease-causing genes in humans are also found in zebrafish, and their transparent bodies make it easier to track organ development through testing.

Varshney aims to research mutations more efficiently and on a larger scale with the four-year grant. He committed to studying 80 genes related to neurological disorders, hearing loss and musculoskeletal diseases. But he said he thinks he could get closer to studying 200 genes over four years.

Dr. Patrick Gaffney, who chairs OMRF’s Genes & Human Disease Research Program, said in a press release Varshney’s work will benefit scientists studying these disorders through zebrafish.

“His approach will help fill the gap between discovering disease genes and understanding their functional impacts,” Gaffney said.

Varshney’s work could pave the way for potential drug therapies.

StateImpact Oklahoma is a partnership of Oklahoma’s public radio stations which relies on contributions from readers and listeners to fulfill its mission of public service to Oklahoma and beyond. Donate online.
Tags
Health scientific research
Jillian Taylor
Jillian Taylor reports on health and related topics for StateImpact Oklahoma.
See stories by Jillian Taylor
StateImpact Oklahoma
StateImpact Oklahoma reports on education, health, environment, and the intersection of government and everyday Oklahomans. It's a reporting project and collaboration of KGOU, KOSU, KWGS and KCCU, with broadcasts heard on NPR Member stations.
See stories by StateImpact Oklahoma
More News
Support nonprofit, public service journalism you trust. Give now.