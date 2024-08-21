COVID-19 cases surge in Oklahoma, local health officials aren’t surprised

The latest data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows an increase in COVID-19 positivity later in the summer, which is expected.

According to state data, Oklahoma is seeing a little more than 22% positivity as of Aug. 10.

“We predict slight increases in the summer with respiratory viruses, so this increase that you’re seeing in Tulsa County and in Oklahoma is not a surprise,” said Ashley Bailey, an epidemiologist with the Tulsa Health Department.

Bailey said there are several summer-related factors as to why cases have surged.

“Kids are out of school, we have increased travel time, individuals are socializing with people they normally don’t socialize with on a daily basis,” she said.

Though positivity rates are up, the number of hospitalizations isn’t nearly equal. Bailey said that’s because many people already had COVID or have been vaccinated.

Despite less critical illness, experts say practicing good hygiene is still important, including staying home when sick.

Bailey said THD encourages residents to take preventative measures at their discretion.

“If it’s masking, we support them. [If it’s] vaccination, we provide those resources as well,” she said.

COVID-19 booster shots have been approved for fall 2024. Locals can visit the Tulsa Health Department at its various locations to inquire about getting vaccinated.

