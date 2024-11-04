© 2024 KGOU
Oklahoma long-term care advocacy program moves from OHS to attorney general’s office

KGOU | By Jillian Taylor,
StateImpact Oklahoma
Published November 4, 2024 at 4:00 AM CST
Matthias Zomer
/
Pexels

Oklahoma’s program for investigating long-term care facility complaints is now operating under the attorney general’s office after Senate Bill 1709 became law on Friday.

The Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program moved from Oklahoma Human Services (OHS). It helps resolve complaints made by facility residents, educates on residents’ rights and advocates for quality care in nursing homes.

“This move aligns with our mission to safeguard Oklahomans and allows us to bring additional resources and oversight to the critical work of protecting our older citizens," Attorney General Gentner Drummond said in a press release.

Long-Term Care Ombudsman William Whited said the program looks forward to working with Drummond’s team to improve care in the state’s facilities.

SB 1709 also moved the Office of Client Advocacy to the Oklahoma State Department of Health. The office receives complaints related to minors in OHS custody, youth in voluntary care of OHS, foster parents and clients receiving services from the Developmental Disabilities Services Division.

That move from under OHS follows abuse allegations at the Robert M. Greer Center in Enid.

StateImpact Oklahoma is a partnership of Oklahoma’s public radio stations which relies on contributions from readers and listeners to fulfill its mission of public service to Oklahoma and beyond. Donate online.
Health Oklahoma Department of Human ServicesOklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummondnursing homes
Jillian Taylor
Jillian Taylor reports on health and related topics for StateImpact Oklahoma.
StateImpact Oklahoma
StateImpact Oklahoma reports on education, health, environment, and the intersection of government and everyday Oklahomans. It's a reporting project and collaboration of KGOU, KOSU, KWGS and KCCU, with broadcasts heard on NPR Member stations.
