Oklahoma long-term care advocacy program moves from OHS to attorney general’s office

Oklahoma’s program for investigating long-term care facility complaints is now operating under the attorney general’s office after Senate Bill 1709 became law on Friday.

The Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program moved from Oklahoma Human Services (OHS). It helps resolve complaints made by facility residents, educates on residents’ rights and advocates for quality care in nursing homes.

“This move aligns with our mission to safeguard Oklahomans and allows us to bring additional resources and oversight to the critical work of protecting our older citizens," Attorney General Gentner Drummond said in a press release .

Long-Term Care Ombudsman William Whited said the program looks forward to working with Drummond’s team to improve care in the state’s facilities.

SB 1709 also moved the Office of Client Advocacy to the Oklahoma State Department of Health. The office receives complaints related to minors in OHS custody, youth in voluntary care of OHS, foster parents and clients receiving services from the Developmental Disabilities Services Division.

That move from under OHS follows abuse allegations at the Robert M. Greer Center in Enid.