Abortions in Kansas skyrocket in 2023, fueled by bans in Oklahoma, surrounding states

The demand for abortions performed in Kansas on out-of-state residents spiked by 78% in 2023 amid near-total abortion bans in surrounding states. Oklahoma made up the second-highest number of abortions performed on non-Kansas residents.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment's annual summary of vital statistics shows the state performed 15,111 abortions on out-of-state residents last year. This compares to the 4,356 abortions it performed on Kansas residents. Overall, the state saw a 58% increase in abortions from 2022.

Oklahoma residents made up 3,283 of those abortions, and 64 of them were performed on people under 18. The state only fell behind Texas, whose residents received 7,606 abortions in Kansas.

To help meet the demand, Planned Parenthood opened a clinic in August in southeast Kansas. It’s closer to places like Tulsa, northwest Arkansas and southwest Missouri than the organization’s Wichita clinic.