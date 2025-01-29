National study ranks Oklahoma as one of the unhealthiest states in the U.S.

Health and well-being in Oklahoma remain the 47th worst in the nation, according to an annual study released Tuesday.

The state ranked in the bottom five in nearly all of the 2024 America’s Health Rankings main measures of health: social and economic factors, physical environment, clinical care, behaviors and health outcomes.

Since the study’s inception 35 years ago, Oklahoma’s ranking has seen an overall decline since 1991 when the state achieved its highest placement at 32nd. In 2023, Oklahoma ranked 47th.

The annual study is completed by the United Health Foundation, a private nonprofit established by the UnitedHealth group with a goal of improving health and health care. Rankings are based on nearly 90 measures of health and well-being.

Keith Reed, Oklahoma commissioner of health, said in a House committee hearing Tuesday that despite the outcomes of the study, he sees a bright spot in the state’s rank of 39th for health outcomes. He said it’s an improvement on last year’s ranking of 41st. This ranking includes behavioral health, mortality and physical health.

The study found that Oklahomans had improved access to high-speed internet and less occupational fatalities, but more suicides and an increased burden of housing costs.

The state ranked 45th in social and economic factors, including measures like education, economic resources and community and family safety.

For measures of physical environment like air and water quality, climate and health, housing and transit, Oklahoma was 49th in the country with only California ranked lower.

Oklahoma’s clinical care was ranked at 46th. This factors in access to care, quality of care and preventive clinical services.

Finally, Oklahoma’s behavioral health such as nutrition, physical activity, sexual health, sleep, and smoking/tobacco use ranked at 47.

The study found that as a whole, the U.S. experienced decreases in unemployment, smoking and uninsured individuals in 2024, but drug deaths, e-cigarettes and low birth weights increased.

Oklahoma’s neighbor, Colorado, ranked 10th best. Kansas ranked 28th; Missouri, 39th; Texas, 40th; New Mexico, 42nd; and Arkansas, 48th.

Oklahoma Voice is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Oklahoma Voice maintains editorial independence.

