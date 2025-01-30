© 2025 KGOU
Integris Health Baptist Medical Center becomes level II trauma center

KGOU | By Jillian Taylor,
StateImpact Oklahoma
Published January 30, 2025 at 4:00 AM CST
Integris Health Baptist Medical Center held a ribbon cutting event to signify the official opening of its newly designated level II trauma center.
Provided by Integris
Integris Health Baptist Medical Center held a ribbon cutting event to signify the official opening of its newly designated level II trauma center.

Integris Health Baptist Medical Center in Oklahoma City is now designated as a level II trauma center, giving emergency responders an additional option when caring for Oklahomans.

The center transitioned from a level III facility, which is capable of handling non-surgical trauma, according to the Oklahoma Hospital Association. Level III facilities provide 24-hour emergency services with a physician and on-call general surgical services, and have additional requirements of X-ray, laboratory services, recovery rooms and intensive care beds.

To achieve a level II designation, the hospital had to expand its trauma care services and guarantee trauma surgeons would be available on-site at all times.

Level II facilities are capable of managing all types of trauma. They offer 24/7 access to trauma surgeons, anesthesiologists and specialists like neurosurgeons and orthopedists.

“There is a great need for trauma services in Oklahoma,” Dr. Amanda Celii, the medical director of the new trauma center, said in a press release. “Until now, there was only one trauma center for every 1,362,792 people in the state. By becoming a level II trauma center, we are helping to improve that ratio.”

According to the release, as a level II facility, Integris Health Baptist Medical Center will offer continuous availability to services like neurosurgery, general surgery, orthopedic surgery, neonatal care and obstetrics.

“Achieving level II trauma center designation is a tribute to the talent and commitment of everyone involved,” Celii said. “This enhancement strengthens our ability to deliver immediate critical care, ensuring that our community has greater access to lifesaving care for severely injured patients.”

Jillian Taylor
Jillian Taylor reports on health and related topics for StateImpact Oklahoma.
