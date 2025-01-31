Many Oklahoma schools go virtual, close amid flu outbreaks

As flu rates skyrocket across the state, many Oklahoma schools have transitioned to virtual learning or closed Friday.

As of the end of last week, Oklahoma’s influenza dashboard showed a flu test positivity rate of 34.3% statewide, which is about a 148% increase since the beginning of the year .

Many school districts moved to virtual learning Friday, including Oklahoma City , Mid-Del , Deer Creek , Mustang , El Reno and Guthrie . They cited widespread illness and increasing numbers of student and staff absences. Other schools are closed for the day, including Edmond , Norman , Yukon and Piedmont .

According to the CDC, flu symptoms can come on suddenly . They can include a fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, aches and fatigue. Vomiting or diarrhea is more common in children.

Influenza mainly spreads by droplets when infected people cough, sneeze or talk. It can be detected one day before symptoms develop and up to five to seven days after becoming sick.

People at an increased risk for developing complications from the flu include adults 65 and older, children under five, pregnant people and people with certain health conditions.

The federal agency recommends getting a flu vaccine to reduce risk .

The Oklahoma State Department of Health’s “Fight Flu” page includes information on where Oklahomans can get a flu shot.