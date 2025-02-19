Abortions to resume in Missouri, opening additional out-of-state option for Oklahomans

Planned Parenthood says it will begin offering abortions in Missouri after a state judge blocked licensing requirements for abortion clinics, opening up another out-of-state option for Oklahomans.

The order declared Missouri’s facility licensing requirements are discriminatory because they only apply to abortion providers. Jackson County Circuit Court Judge Jerri Zhang said the regulations mandate physicians to perform unnecessary exams and testing.

In November, Missouri residents passed a ballot measure adding abortion rights to the state constitution. The ACLU of Missouri and the state’s Planned Parenthood affiliates – Comprehensive Health of Planned Parenthood Great Plains and Planned Parenthood Great Rivers – sued the state to block state laws they said were in conflict with the Missouri Constitution.

The state’s Planned Parenthood affiliates said these requirements prevented providers from resuming care. The judge’s preliminary injunction will allow abortion services to resume while the court case continues.

Margot Riphagen, the president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Great Rivers, said the decision “affirms what we’ve already long known.”

“The state’s abortion facility licensing requirements were not about patient safety, but rather another politically motivated barrier to prevent patients seeking abortion from getting the care they need,” Riphagen said. “Our health center staff are quickly readying to restart this critical care in the coming days, and we look forward to welcoming patients as we continue our work in the courts to fully implement the promises of Amendment 3.”