Norman Regional is seeking potential partnership or sale

A spokesperson from Norman Regional Health System confirmed it is “interested in the possibility of partnering with another, compatible health system” and is also exploring remaining an independent organization.

“Both these options will receive careful consideration and thought from our board of trustees,” the spokesperson wrote in an email to StateImpact.

In a letter sent to Norman Regional’s “healers” and “physicians” that was obtained and reported on by the Norman Transcript , the health system said it was seeking a sale or partnership.

“Norman Regional is issuing a Request for Proposal (RFP) to seek potential sale or partnership opportunities for our organization,” the letter obtained by The Transcript reads. “While this is not a path we originally intended to consider, current financial challenges have led us to evaluate all options that could provide the necessary capital and resources to support our long-term stability and growth. Unfortunately, despite record-breaking volumes in January, we did not see the dramatic financial turnaround we hoped to achieve.”

The spokesperson wrote that “Norman Regional’s number one priority is the people we care for and our ability to continue that care far into the future.” Norman Regional Health System is a multi-campus system serving south central Oklahoma.

Norman Regional Hospital, which the system refers to as its heart , is a newly expanded 775,000-square-foot acute-care hospital in Norman that’s licensed for 326 beds.