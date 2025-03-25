Oklahoma reports 7 confirmed, 2 probable measles cases in Tuesday update

Oklahoma is reporting five new measles cases, with seven confirmed and two probable cases total as of Tuesday. The State Department of Health (OSDH) reports these cases are among unvaccinated individuals in northeastern Oklahoma.

A probable measles case shows symptoms consistent with the national standard surveillance definition and lacks a confirmatory test result or a link to a laboratory-confirmed case. A confirmed case shows symptoms consistent with the national standard surveillance definition and has a confirmatory test result or a link to a laboratory-confirmed case.

OSDH said in a press release that two of the four previously reported probable cases have been updated to confirmed cases because they were linked to a close contact who had confirmatory measles testing.

The agency said investigations into the five new cases found no additional public setting exposures. OSDH said no cases have resulted from exposure to public settings at this time.

“Public exposures have been limited due to most of these individuals recognizing their exposure and excluding themselves from public settings,” the release states.

All of Oklahoma's cases are linked through exposure to household or extended family, according to the release. The four initial cases reported exposure to the measles outbreak in Texas and New Mexico , which has so far infected 370 people.

OSDH said it worked with the Cherokee Nation, health care community and Tulsa Health Department to “complete the necessary steps” when measles cases were identified.

“When a measles case is identified, it is essential for an individual to share any requested information when contacted by the health department,” the release states. “This step is crucial for conducting a timely public health investigation and prompt public notification to protect the health of Oklahomans.”

Measles is a highly contagious disease caused by a virus, and there isn’t a specific treatment for it. It spreads through respiratory droplets or by coming into contact with an infected person who hasn’t washed their hands.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes vaccine exemptions above 5% can increase the risk of outbreaks of preventable diseases. During the 2023-24 school year , the CDC reported Oklahoma kindergartners’ vaccine exemption rate rose to 5.7%. Oklahoma kindergarteners had an 88.3% vaccination rate against measles, meaning they received two doses of the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine.

Two doses of MMR vaccine are 97% effective at preventing measles, and one dose is 93% effective, according to the CDC . The agency states that breakthrough infections can occur, especially in communities experiencing an outbreak where high levels of measles virus are circulating.

OSDH launched a central location for measles updates on its website last week, which will update every Tuesday and Friday at noon. If any public setting exposures are identified, it will update the page immediately.