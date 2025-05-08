Oklahoma governor vetoes bill that would require insurers to cover more breast cancer exams

Gov. Kevin Stitt vetoed bipartisan legislation that would have expanded insurance coverage for breast cancer imaging and advanced diagnostic tests.

House Bill 1389 – authored by Rep. Melissa Provenzano (D-Tulsa) and Sen. Brenda Stanley (R-Midwest City) would have added certain screenings to a list of diagnostic examinations insurance companies must cover without patient cost-sharing. Those include:



Contrast-enhanced mammograms : These are like regular mammograms, but before someone receives them, they get an IV injection of iodine-based dye. The dye highlights abnormal blood vessels and hyperactive tissues that can occur when cancers develop, helping providers detect breast cancer early.

These are like regular mammograms, but before someone receives them, they get an IV injection of iodine-based dye. The dye highlights abnormal blood vessels and hyperactive tissues that can occur when cancers develop, helping providers detect breast cancer early. Molecular breast imaging : This test uses a radioactive tracer and a special camera. The tracer is injected into an arm vein and travels to breast tissue. Cells growing more quickly will take up more of the tracer. Cancer cells often grow quicker than healthy ones. The camera detects the radiation released by the tracer. A provider might recommend this in combination with a mammogram if a patient has dense breasts.

Provenzano, who was recently diagnosed with breast cancer, passed legislation alongside Stanley in 2022 to cover diagnostic mammograms. She said she realized that not every woman has access to the same machines and received calls from women saying their insurance companies are pushing back on coverage.

“In the simplest of terms, HB 1389 clarifies the language so no matter where you live – be it Guymon, Tulsa or Broken Bow, your access to care is there,” Provenzano said in a statement .

The bill passed with flying colors, leaving the House with a vote of 95-0 and the Senate 34-11. It also triggered a moment March 10 on the House floor, where members in the chamber wore pink in support of Provenzano. When it passed, there was a standing ovation, followed by a comment from Rep. Steve Bashore (R-Miami).

“Representative Provenzano, regardless of party lines, I guarantee it, I can speak for everyone, saying ‘We all care about you,’” he said.

Stitt vetoed the bill Tuesday. In a message , he said the bill would create new costs when mammograms are already covered, and providers could order more tests if needed.

“I am deeply sympathetic to the women across our state who have bravely fought breast cancer,” Stitt said. “While early detection and access to care are critical priorities, this legislation imposes new and costly insurance mandates on private health plans that will ultimately raise insurance premiums for working families and small businesses.”

Provenzano said she was “stunned and in disbelief” when she heard the news. One in eight women across the U.S. will be diagnosed with breast cancer, and Provenzano said that’s closer to one in six in Oklahoma.

Stanley called the decision “disheartening.”

“This legislation was vetoed due to the belief that the provision of this care could contribute to higher insurance premiums, although the reality is that the costs of providing preventative screenings are minuscule when compared to the costs to treat late-stage disease,” Stanley said in a statement .

Provenzano said “it’s time to get to work.”

A two-thirds vote from both chambers could override the governor’s veto.