Oklahoma Human Services extends child care accreditation deadlines following feedback

Oklahoma Human Services (DHS) is extending the deadline for certain licensed child care facilities to submit proof of an application for or achievement of national accreditation in response to stakeholder feedback.

Providers have said the timeframe to meet these emergency rules was too short and could cost them thousands.

How did these rules come about?

Licensed providers participate in the Quality Rating and Improvement System (QRIS), known as the Stars Program. It awards different ratings to early childhood programs based on their abilities to meet standards related to curriculum, child outcomes and learning environments.

DHS assigns programs a quality rating between one and five stars. Star levels are tied to reimbursement rates for facilities serving families through the state’s child care subsidy program, which helps eligible low-income families access child care.

A few years ago, the program moved to a five-star scale from a three-star one. The three-star rating, which was the highest level at the time, required national accreditation. A DHS spokesperson said accreditation “was cost-prohibitive for many providers.”

In June 2022, about 300 facilities were three-star, the spokesperson said.

The QRIS Subcommittee developed alternative criteria, creating a pathway to reach the highest levels without accreditation. The new system allowed more providers to attain the highest rating. In March, there were 1,287 five-star programs.

Oklahoma Human Services Director Jeffrey Cartmell said during a House budget hearing that this uptick – alongside the costs of an additional 10,000 children on the subsidy program following a 2019 increase in the eligibility threshold – has “significantly increased the cost to the agency to run the subsidy program.”

New Oklahoma Human Services rules approved this year required non-accredited five-star programs to provide proof of an accreditation application submission by April 10 and get nationally accredited by Sept. 1 — or face a star reduction.

DHS said in a December rule draft that original projections “significantly underestimated the number of programs that would reach the highest levels.”

“While quality child care is a priority, Oklahoma should maintain the standards in a way that ensures only the highest quality programs reach the highest levels,” the draft read.

Programs work to meet the specific standards of the accrediting body they choose, and then the agency arranges an onsite verification visit. National accreditation can typically take one to two years.

The DHS spokesperson told StateImpact 455 five-star programs did not meet the April 10 deadline.

What does this extension mean for providers?

DHS announced in a press release Monday it would reopen the submission portal and extend the deadline for providing proof of an accreditation application submission to June 20.

The DHS spokesperson said in an email that as of Monday, no five-star programs have had their rating reduced following receipt of their certified reduction letters. They said programs will remain at their current star level through the extended deadline.

The press release also said providers that are unable to meet the Sept. 1 deadline can request an extension, which must be submitted to DHS by Sept. 12. They must demonstrate “substantial and verifiable progress toward accreditation” to receive an extension through Dec. 31. The spokesperson said acceptable evidence includes the following:



Submission of the full accreditation application to a Child Care Services-approved accreditor

Completion of the self-study or self-assessment phase

A scheduled site visit or observation date by the accrediting organization

Providers that can demonstrate they have completed “all necessary steps toward accreditation” may receive an additional extension beyond Dec. 31, pending final decision by the accrediting body.

“National accreditation is the gold standard, and these new supports and adjusted timelines will help providers meet that goal while keeping our child care system strong,” said Jaesha Quarrels, director of child care services for DHS, in the release.

It was further announced that $500,000 of federal Preschool Development Grant (PDG) funds will be used to assist programs working toward accreditation. The release said the money can help cover self-study kits and accreditation-related materials, and provide access to support through regional Child Care Resource and Referral offices.

Preschool Development Grant funds are designed to strengthen the entire mixed-delivery early childhood system — including child care centers, family child care homes, Head Start/Early Head Start, state Pre-K and home-visiting programs.

According to the DHS spokesperson, The Oklahoma Partnership for School Readiness applied for and was awarded Oklahoma’s initial PDG planning grant in 2019. In December 2022, DHS received the three-year PDG Renewal Grant – totaling $36 million through December 2025. The partnership is serving as the lead implementation agency for that award.

“OPSR is proud to offer direct support to providers through the Preschool Development Grant,” said Carrie Williams, executive director of the Oklahoma Partnership for School Readiness, in the release. “By partnering with Oklahoma Human Services and the Legislature, we’ve created new, realistic options for providers committed to reaching national accreditation.”

Programs interested in applying for accreditation support can visit the partnership’s website .